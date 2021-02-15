The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce helped promote small businesses and raise funds for the Scranton Small Business Relief Fund at the inaugural Scranton Ice Festival.

Celebrating the hit TV show “The Office,” the Chamber’s weekend event helped raise more than $800 for the relief fund.

The Scranton Small Business Relief Fund was established by the Scranton Area Community Foundation and community-minded volunteers to help ensure that both employees and owners of small businesses get through the tough economic times brought on by the pandemic.

The Chamber office was decorated with artwork from member Jeff D’Angelo Designs. Other Chamber members showed their support by sponsoring free hot chocolate, soups, popcorn, live entertainment, outdoor heaters and free giveaways for the community event. Additional participating members included DiscoverNEPA, MCR Productions, Musical Dreams Studio, EJ the DJ, Honesdale National Bank, VNA Hospice, and Kelly Services.

Along with “The Office” décor and free treats, the Chamber was host to a few ice sculptures including Dwight Schrute, a Dundie Award, and Michael Scott, which was carved live outside on Saturday afternoon.