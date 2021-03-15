TUNKHANNOCK — The Dietrich Theater is one of 37 independent cinemas, museums, and community groups nationwide to receive a Science on Screen grant in 2021. Science on Screen is an initiative of the Coolidge Corner Theatre, with major support from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. The purpose of the program is to inspire in audience-members an increased appreciation for STEM topics—science, technology, engineering, and mathematics—in and of themselves and as a necessary part of a broader cultural understanding.

For the inaugural event in the Dietrich Theater’s 2021 Science on Screen series, members of the community are invited to join WVIA and the Dietrich Theater to explore the topic of Oliver Sack’s work and his contribution to medicine with a free showing of the Academy Award nominated film “Awakenings” on Sunday, March 21 at 2 p.m. Based on a true story as told by neurologist Oliver Sacks, “Awakenings” follows Dr. Malcolm Sayer (Robin Williams), who works at a Bronx psychiatric hospital in 1969. There he’s put in charge of several seemingly catatonic patients who, under Sayer’s careful guidance, begin responding to certain stimuli. Sayer is then given permission to test a new drug called L-DOPA, effective in treating those suffering from degenerative diseases. One of his patients, Leonard Lowe (Robert De Niro), has not communicated with anyone since lapsing into catatonia as a child. Gradually, Lowe comes out of his shell, encouraging Sayers to administer L-DOPA to the other patients under his care, who must learn to cope with a new life in a new time.

After the film’s showing, audience members will have an opportunity to discuss the film and see recordings of local physicians and medical students as they share their thoughts on Oliver Sacks and how his work has influenced medicine. Attendees will also have the opportunity to see a short sneak preview of the new PBS American Masters documentary. “Oliver Sacks: His Own Life” which will be coming to WVIA TV on April 9.

Then on Wednesday, March 24 at 7 p.m., the Dietrich Theater and WVIA want to invite you back to the Dietrich Theater for an extended sneak preview of and a more detailed discussion of the new PBS American Masters documentary “Oliver Sacks: His Own Life.” In February 2015, a few weeks after receiving a terminal cancer diagnosis, Oliver Sacks sat down with Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Ric Burns for a series of interviews in his apartment in New York City. For 80 hours, surrounded by family, friends and notebooks from six decades of thinking and writing about the brain, he talked about his life and work, his abiding sense of wonder at the natural world and the place of human beings within it. Drawing on these deeply personal reflections, as well as interviews with close friends, family members, colleagues and patients, and archival material from every point in his life, American Masters—“Oliver Sacks: His Own Life” is the story of a beloved doctor and writer who redefined our understanding of the brain and mind.

Both of the movie events are free and are initiative of the Coolidge Corner Theatre, with major support from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. Reservations are highly encouraged, due to limited seating. Reserve your tickets by visiting the ticket booth or calling 570-836-1022 ext. 3.

The Dietrich is following CDC guidelines for mask wearing and social distancing. Face masks are required to enter the theater and must be worn at all times when navigating the theater. Once seated in socially distance seat, mask may be removed to enjoy popcorn and other concession items.