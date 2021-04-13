La PLUME — The Keystone College Hospitality Club will host the eight annual “Cupcake Challenge” on Tuesday, April 20, from 4 to 8 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be curbside pick-up only. No tickets will be available at the door and orders must be placed online by April 16 and picked up at Gambal Athletic Center on campus on April 20. Registration must include car make and model, phone number, and e-mail address.

Cupcakes will be sold in 6 or 12 count varieties. One ticket is $15 for 6 cupcakes and two tickets are $12 for $12 cupcakes. The theme for the event is “The Roaring Twenties.” Due to the pandemic, there will not be assigned judges as in the past, but there will be voting on people’s choice awards.

The event, which is open to the public, will feature cupcakes from a wide variety of local bakeries, restaurants, caterers and amateur bakers. For more information, contact brenda.lidy@keystone.edu.