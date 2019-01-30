Lackawanna County Commissioners honor Jack Finnerty for service

- Submitted photo

The Lackawanna County Commissioners honored long-time library system director Jack Finnerty, inside left, in recognition of his retirement after 56 years of service. Finnerty began his career while in high school in 1962 as a reference page. He rose through the ranks and in 1986 became the executive director of the Scranton Public Library System, overseeing several buildings, The Children’s Library, bookstore and bookmobile. He also spearheaded the library’s move into automation and technology. From left, are Commissioner Jerry Notarianni, Finnerty, Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley, and Commissioner Laureen A. Cummings.