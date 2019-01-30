NORTH ABINGTON TWP. — Come out to Lackawanna State Park, 1839 N. Abington Road, for a fun day of winter time activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9.

There will be demonstrations of dog sledding, ice rescue, ice fishing, a winter tree ID hike and more. As always, there will be snow shoe loans, warming fires, kids winter crafts, and hot food and beverages. Some activities are dependent on conditions.

The schedule is as follows:

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Introduction to ice fishing. License required for those over the age of 16

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Winter tree ID hike

1 to 2 p.m. – Ice safety and rescue demonstration

2 to 3 p.m. – Search and rescue: Hug a tree

The following events will be ongoing:

11 a .m. to 2 p.m. – Winter camping/ cooking demonstration

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Penn State Master Watershed Stewards

Noon to 3 p.m. – Kids winter crafts/ activities

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Howlin’ Huskies sled dog demonstrations

Noon to 3 p.m. – Red Cross tent

Noon to 3 p.m. – Hot food, drinks and desserts

1 to 3 p.m. – Shoe shoe tryouts

Anyone require accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability is asked to contact the park.

With at least three days notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs. For more information on DCNR, visit www.dcnr.state.pa.us.