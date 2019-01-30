The Double “R” Twirlettes will hold their 40th annual twirl-a-thon to benefit St. Joseph’s Center on Saturday, Feb. 23. Group members will perform from noon to 2 p.m. in center court at the Viewmount Mall. The event is free and open to the public and donations for St. Joseph’s Center will be accepted. The Twirlettes are under the direction of Kathleen Y. Mercatili. From left, first row, are Virginia Miller, Alexandra Taffera, Natalie Nareski. Second row, Sara Swavola, Jordan Gioupis. third row, Madison Doyle, Lindsey Kausmeyer, Mia Velez.

