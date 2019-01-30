State Rep. Kyle Mullins appointed to serve on three committees

Mullins -

HARRISBURG — State Rep. Kyle Mullins, D-Lackawanna, has announced he was appointed to serve on three House committees for the 2019-20 legislative session: Transportation, Game and Fisheries and Professional Licensure.

“I am excited to serve on these critical committees as a first-term state representative,” Mullins said. “My appointment to these committees will allow me to serve as a voice for Lackawanna County residents in the important policy areas they will consider.”

Mullins said committees are the starting block for all legislative proposals, allowing members to fine-tune those bills before moving them to consideration by the full House.

“I look forward to working with members of both parties to make sure commonsense and well-vetted bills are advanced for a vote,” he said. “My assignments will allow me to work on important issues, such as roadway improvements and rail service; navigating the licensing process for a host of occupations; and representing the outdoor community.”

Mullins represents the 112th Legislative District. His office is located at 1414 Monroe Ave. in Dunmore and can be reached at 570-342-2710.