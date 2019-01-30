Scranton Tomorrow plans Winter in the City fundraiser for Feb. 8

Submitted photo Thanks to the generosity of local businesses and the efforts of community volunteers, Scranton Tomorrow’s January Winter in the City fundraiser welcomed more than 200 people to Posh@The Scranton Club. The next Winter in the City will be held on Friday, Feb. 8, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Posh@The Scranton Club, 404 N. Washington Ave., Scranton. Tickets are $20 per person at the door (21 and older). -

SCRANTON — Scranton Tomorrow will host a special Winter in the City with a Valentine’s Day theme on Friday, Feb. 8, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Posh@The Scranton Club, 404 N. Washington Ave.

The event features live music by Group du Jour with special guest Josette Miles, and free photos in Mike Walton Entertainment’s Photo Booth. Guests will also enjoy appetizers, beverages and signature dishes generously donated by more than 40 local restaurants.

Tickets are $20 per person and will be available at the door. The event is open to those age 21 and older. Proceeds benefit Scranton Tomorrow.

For more information, visit www.scrantontomorrow.org, email lizbaldi@scrantontomorrow.org, or call 570.963.5901.