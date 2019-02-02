League of Women Voters plans debate for candidates in 114th District

There will be a special election on Tuesday, March 12 to fill the seat for the 114th Pennsylvania House District, vacated upon the death of state representative Sid Michaels Kavulich.

The League of Women Voters of Lackawanna County (LWVLC) plans to hold a debate between the candidates selected by their respective Republican and Democratic parties to run in this special election.

The debate will be held Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Dickson City Borough Building, 901 Enterprise St, Dickson City.

The event is open to the public.