SCRANTON — Satisfaction presents “Paint It Back: The History of the Rolling Stones” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at The Theater at North, 1539 N. Main Ave.

Ticket costs are $30 and $35 and available at www.thetheateratnorth.org/eventbrite.com.

“Paint It Back: The History of The Rolling Stones” is a historical journey of the Rolling Stones recreating their most famous tours from 1965-1982 with authentic costuming, instruments, and multimedia story. Satisfaction is the international touring tribute show to the world’s greatest rock and roll band.

This flashback tribute to The Rolling Stones’ most famous eras and tours features over 30 classic songs, authentic instruments, wardrobe, and multimedia history. The likes of Mike Jagger, Keith Richards and cast bring a colorful performance to over 50 years of classic hits.

Satisfaction has been touring for 19 years with over 3,700 performances and was the first-ever Rolling Stones show to debut on the Las Vegas strip.

Rolling Stone magazine called Satisfaction “One of the best tribute shows in the world” and the Washington Post wrote that “Satisfaction is a spot-on portrayal to the Rolling Stones.”

