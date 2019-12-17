SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — At the Dec. 9 supervisors meeting, township manager David O’Neill announced current plans of constructing a maintenance building across the street from the current building. He said $350,000 is set aside for it but the building costs $650,000. He announces the supervisors decided to borrow the remaining $300,000 from People Security Bank for the completion of the building.

“We have a motion to approve the ordinance, which would allow for the borrowing of $300,000 for a period of 10 years to complete the maintenance building,” he said. “We have a motion to also authorize the chairman of the board to execute a commitment letter with regard to that $300,000 loan from Peoples Security Bank.”

The supervisors voted to approve the ordinance and authorize a commitment letter.

In other business …

• O’Neill announced he wants to apply for a $398,936.19 Pennsylvania Small Water & Sewer Program grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority which comes out in March. The supervisors voted to approve Resolution 2019-10 to apply for the grant.

• O’Neill read Resolution 2019-11, which sets forth taxes for 2020 and will increase taxes by 1 mil.

“We are increasing the taxes by 1 mil for the exclusive purpose of purchasing road equipment,” he said. “We probably replace trucks every 10 to 11 years. The trucks are costing about $70,000 per year right now so if we set up a fund specifically for that purpose, it would actually help us in our tax base for next year.”

• Solicitor Bill Jones suggested the budget be ratified at he next supervisors meeting on Dec. 30. He announced the 2020 budget to be $8,626,277.

• O’Neill also announced this year’s workers’ compensation package proposal, completed by Amtrust, is $99,569. The supervisors approved the proposal.

By Ben Freda For Abington Journal