16th Annual Clarks Summit Festival of Ice schedule of events

Abington Journal file photo Live ice carving demonstrations will be offered throughout the weekend of Feb. 14-17 for the 16th Annual Clarks Summit Festival of Ice. -

CLARKS SUMMIT — Following is the schedule of events for the 16th annual Clarks Summit Festival of Ice

FRIDAY, FEB. 14

11 a.m. to noon — Live carving demonstration – MetLife (#14 on the map)

Noon to 2 p.m. — Live music with Tom Rogo – Silver Spoon Diner (#42 on the map)

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. — Live carving demonstration – People’s Security Bank & Trust (#6 on the map)

1 to 3 p.m. — Live music with Marc Woodyatt and Jacob Cole at Citizens Savings Bank (#20 on the map)

2:30 to 3:30 p.m. — Live ice carving demonstration – Citizens Savings Bank (#20 on the map)

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Live ice carving demonstration – Weis Market (#4 on the map)

3 to 6 p.m. — Hudson Jean Trunk Show and Galentine’s Party at Golden Coast (#17 on the map)

3 to 7 p.m. — Blood drive though Miller-Keystone, visit www.GIVEaPINT.org and use code #8448 to sign-up located in the parking lot of Abington Community Library (#15 on the map)

4 to 6 p.m. — Live music with siis jams at Golden Coast ( #17 on the map)

5 to 6 p.m. — Live ice carving demonstration – Oliver, Price & Rhodes (#36 on the map)

4 to 8 p.m. — Wine tasting with Mucciolo Family Wines at our wine tent (#34 on the map)

5 to 7 p.m. — Complimentary trolley tour of the festival. On/off stops along the way will be at Everything Natural, Abington Community Library, Depot Street/Spring Street Corner and the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit

5 to 7 p.m. — Stop by Abington Community Library for FREE hot chocolate and Nintendo button-making craft, bring your own images or choose from our supply (#15 on the map)

5 to 9 p.m. — Stop by Abington Community Library for a self-guided “ICEtendo” scavenger hunt around the library (#15 on the map)

6 to 7:30 p.m. — Art show featuring the work of parishioners, local artists, and a juried photography exhibit at First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit (#26 on the map)

7 to 8 p.m. — Valentine’s Day Coffeehouse in Fellowship Hall featuring love songs from the Arcadia Chorale. Refreshments will also be provided First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit (#26 on the map)

FAMILY FUN FAIRE at The Gathering Place (#33 on the map). Featuring…

• Specialty Nintendo drinks and pizza for sale

• DJ Jack Martin, 6 to 8:30 p.m.

• Storytelling with Chris Archangelo, 6 and 6:30 p.m.

• Complimentary children’s face painting by Happy Faces, 6 to 8 p.m.

• Post-parade juggling performance by Rob Smith, 8 to 8:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. — Festival of Ice Parade through downtown Clarks Summit along South State Street

SATURDAY, FEB. 15

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Stop by Abington Community Library for a self-guided “ICEtendo” Scavenger Hunt around the library (#15 on the map)

10 a.m. to noon — Live music with The G-Men at People’s Security Bank & Trust (#6 on the map)

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — ICEtendo Vendor Market located at 200 E Grove St (#13 on the map)

11 a.m. to noon — Live ice carving demonstration – Northeast Eye Institute (#19 on the map)

11 a.m. — (then throughout the day) Local Author Rebecca Loescher presents readings from one of her books at Everything Natural (#25 on the map)

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Fashion Eyewear Event at Northeast Eye Institute (#19 on the map)

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Live music with the singers from the Jessica Hitchcock Vocal Studio at First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit (#26 on the map)

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Live music with Von Storch Trio at Everything Natural (#22 on the map)

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Art show featuring the work of parishioners, local artists, and juried photography exhibit at First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit (#26 on the map)

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Kids crafts and games at The Gathering Place (#33 on the map)

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Nintendo selfie station at The Gathering Place (#33 on the map)

Noon to 1 p.m. — Live carving demonstration – MetLife (#13 on the map)

Noon to 5 p.m. — Horse and carriage rides oThe Gathering Place. Tickets at $3 per person available at ABPA Booth inside The Gathering Place, 12-15 person carriage (#33 on the map)

11 a.m .to 7 p.m. — Wine tasting with Mucciolo Family Wines at our wine tent (#34 on the map)

1 to 3 p.m. — Live music at Clel’s Place with Mike Waskovich (#21 on the map)

1 to 3 p.m. — Live ice carving demonstration at City Market (#47 on the map)

2 p.m. — Local author Rebecca Loescher presents readings from one of her books at Everything Natural (#22 on the map)

2 to 4 p.m. — Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach Character Meet and Greet with photos at McDonald’s. (#9 on the map)

2 to 3 p.m. — Honk Jr. presented by the Creative & Performing Arts Academy of NEPA at First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit (#26 on the map)

2 to 4 p.m. — Samplings and tastings with Wallenpaupack Brewery at State Street Grill (#41 on the map)

2:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Live music with Joe Cole Trio at McDonald’s (#7 on the map)

3 to 4 p.m. — Live ice carving demonstration at Clel’s Place (#21 on the map)

4 to 5 p.m. — Live ice carving demonstration at Everything Natural (#22 on the map)

5 to 6 p.m. — Live ice carving demonstration at State Street Grill (#41 on the map)

SUNDAY, FEB. 16

10 a.m .to 6 p.m. — Super Game Trailer 10 station Mobile Gaming Theater. Tickets $5 per person, located in the parking lot of of the ICEtendo Vendor Market (#13 on the map)

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — ICEtendo Vendor Market located at 200 E Grove St (#13 on the map)

11 a.m. to noon — Live music at The Gathering Place with the Kennedy Creek Strummers # on the map (#42 on the map)

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Nintendo selfie station at The Gathering Place (#33 on the map)

Noon to 5 p.m. — Horse and carriage rides- outside The Gathering Place. Tickets at $3 per person available at ABPA Booth inside The Gathering Place, 12-15 person carriage (#33 on the map)

Noon to 5 p.m. — Wine tasting with Mucciolo Family Wines at our wine tent (#34 on the map)

1 to 3 p.m. — Live music with the Dixieland All-Starts at Gerrity’s Market (#45 on the map)

2 to 5 p.m. — Stop by Abington Community Library for a self-guided “ICEtendo” Scavenger Hunt around the library (#15 on the map)

2 to 3 p.m. — Damian the Magician at The Gathering Place (#33 on the map)

2 to 4 p.m. — Professional ice carving competition in the Citizens Savings Bank parking lot (#20 on the map)

2 to 4 p.m. — Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach Character Meet and Greet with photos at McDonald’s (#7 on the map)

2 to 5 p.m. — Stop by Abington Community Library for a self-guided “ICEtendo” Scavenger Hunt around the library (#15 on the map)

-2:30-4:30PM Live Music at Abington Community Library with PresbyBop Jazz Trio (#15 on the map)