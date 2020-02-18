Sohns named to Honors List

MADISON, NJ — Margaret Sohns, of Tunkhannock, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus in Madison, NJ, has been named to the Honors List for the fall 2019 semester. To qualify for the Honors List, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).

Two GCSOM students complete training

SCRANTON — Rachel Evans, of Clarks Summit, and Kathryn O’Brien, of South Abington Township, were among more than 30 Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (GCSOM) students who completed training and were certified in Mental Health First Aid. both students are members of the GCSOM’s MD Class of 2023.