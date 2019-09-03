Have you ever seen a musician sing, play the fiddle, and clog dance at the same time? Jay Smar, folk musician extraordinaire, did just that on stage at the Dietrich Theater for the reception for the exhibit of Trains and Breakers.

Performing songs from the NEPA anthracite coal mining days and telling the stories that accompany them, Jay ended each set with his amazing song/instrumental/dance to the amazement of the all of us in the audience. Jay is an old friend of the Dietrich and we hope to bring him back to the stage in the future. We also thank guest musician JP Williams for performing a few songs and Construct-a-Venture for being there with a LEGO train display.

While Jay enlightened and entertained us, Oren Helbok and Sue Hand were on hand to talk to those browsing the galleries to see Oren’s stunning photos of trains and railroad scenes and Sue’s detailed paintings of NEPA breakers and the miners who worked in them. Onscreen in the Sherwood Gallery were photos of Kenny Ganz, former photographer for the Steamtown Historic Site in Scranton. A big thank you to Patrick Robinson and Betsy Green and the Kitson Arts Alliance for partnering with the Dietrich Theater to make this exhibit possible.

If you missed this event, there is another musical event at the Dietrich, another collaboration with WVIA, now going by VIA. You probably heard that Ken Burns has a new eight-part series on country music about to launch on VIA on Sept. 15. To get a free sneak peek, you are invited to come to the Dietrich on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 3 p.m. Chris Norton will be there with special guest Gary Carl, prolific local folk singer, who will perform several selections and discuss storytelling through song. VIA will give away prizes, including tickets for Bloomsburg Fair concerts such as The Oak Ridge Boys and Old Dominion. Make free reservations for the Sept. 8 preview at the Dietrich at www.wvia.org or just come and get tickets at the door.

If it is September, it’s Fall Film Festival time, beginning with Oktoberfest on Opening Night Friday, Sept. 13. The phones are ringing for reservations, so make sure you do not miss out. In case you have not experienced the fun of a Dietrich Opening Night, our Fall Film Festivals always begin with a spectacular Oktoberfest Opening Night, including Nimble Hill Winery and Brewery wine and beer or soft drinks, amazing hors d’oeuvres by Epicurean Delight, Twigs Restaurant and Cafe, The Fireplace Restaurant, and Ma Greenley’s BBQ. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The first movie begins at 7 p.m., followed by dessert by Epicurean Delight, then the second movie.

The two movies are “The Farewell,” a funny, touching story about what makes a family, featuring Awkwafina in a star making performance, and “Wild Rose,” the story of Rose-Lynn, a young Scottish woman on a quest to become a country music star and make it big in Nashville, leaving her old life behind. You pick the movie you want to see first. All of this for just $40. The number to call for your reservation is 570-996-1500.

There is always something just for you at the Dietrich Theater. Events, movies, classes, and the best popcorn anywhere. Will we see you soon? We hope so, because we do it all for you.

Young https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Margie-Young.jpg Young Jay Smar https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Jay-Smar-2019.jpg Jay Smar Submitted photo

More than the Movies Margie Young