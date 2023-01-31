Abington Heights used the same formula to produce similar results in each of its two meetings with Scranton Prep, frequently one of the Comets’ biggest threats in the battle for Lackawanna League Division 1 boys basketball supremacy.

Mason Fedor produced double-doubles in both as Abington Heights won by 15 and 17 points.

In both cases, Fedor was one of four double-figures scorers for the Comets, joined by Ryan Nealon, Robby Lucas and Will Marion.

That combination led to wins of 66-51 at Abington Heights Jan. 6 and 65-48 at Scranton Prep Jan. 27.

The meeting at Scranton Prep was part of Suits & Sneakers Week in District 2, an annual fundraising effort of Coaches vs. Cancer, directed by Cavaliers coach and Abingtons resident Andrew Kettel.

Abington Heights 65, Scranton Prep 48

SCRANTON – Nealon scored 19 points and made three steals as the Comets completed their season sweep.

“It’s fun,” Nealon said. “They’re our rivals and any time you can sweep a team in this league it’s good because everyone’s competitive and strong.”

Abington Heights converted steals into baskets four times while closing the first quarter on a 12-2 run, then adding the first basket of the second quarter for a 22-8 lead.

Scranton Prep never got closer than eight points the rest of the way.

Lucas added 16 points. Fedor, who blocked two shots early in the game, finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Marion, returning to the lineup after a brief injury absence, also scored 13 points.

“We always say, ‘come out fast and don’t even give them a chance’,” Fedor said. “That’s what we did early.”

Brycen Martin had 12 points and Daniel Santaniello 11 to lead Scranton Prep.

Abington Heights shot 24-for-45 (53.3 percent) from the floor and 15-for-19 (78.9 percent) from the line while more than doubling Scranton Prep’s rebound total.

Lucas shot 7-for-10.

Nealon locked up the win with eight points in the fourth quarter when he made both attempts from the floor and went 3-for-4 from the line.

Abington Heights 66, Scranton Prep 51

CLARKS SUMMIT – Fedor did a bit of everything in the first meeting, finishing with 17 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.

Nealon scored 15 points.

Lucas added 14 points, six rebounds and three assists while Marion had 10 points.

James Pettinato led Scranton Prep with 10 points.

The Cavaliers led 14-12 after one quarter with the help of Ambrose Rossi and Santaniello blocking a total of six shots.

Abington Heights moved in front with 11 straight points in the second quarter. That streak grew into a 19-2 run to a 32-18, third-quarter lead.

Nealon was scoreless until capping that run with back-to-back 3-pointers that were part of him scoring 11 points in 2:15 for a 37-21 lead with less than five minutes left in the third quarter.

Scranton Prep got as close as 40-35 with a 14-3 run, but Lucas led the Comets through the final 6:07.

Lucas scored 13 points in that stretch, including going 7-for-9 from the line.