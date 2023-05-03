Members of the audiance hang on every word of historian Larry Cook as he spoke about presidential families at the Dalton Public Library.

Historian Larry Cook points to some pieces from his collection that he brought recently to a presention at the Dalton Community Library entitled “All in the President’s Family.”

The season of spring is definitely here, and it is so enjoyable to see green grass and the beautiful flowering trees and flowers in full bloom.

We want to begin with thanking the Dalton Community for all the support we received for our Spring Book Sale last month. Our sale was a great success, and we also want to extend a big thank you to all of you who donated books, donated baked goods, helped with preparation and clean-up and of course those who attended to support our library. A special thank you to Beta Bread, Bailey’s and McGrath’s Pub for their donations. We continue to offer special events and programs due to the generous support from our community. We are accepting book donations now so we’ll be prepared for our Fall Book Sale!

Our Kids’ Time and Young Adult programs have been very successful this spring, and we plan on continuing them until mid-May. Our eight-week Summer Reading program will be starting up sometime in mid-June. In celebration of Lackawanna County Library System’s 40th anniversary, we also have some programs for this May which will be for all ages. The libraries are holding a bookmark contest with a theme “What does Kindness Look like? “. The contest will be for two age groups: Pre-school to fifth grade and grades sixth and 12th. The contest runs to May 8. Visit your library to receive your blank book- mark template. The winning bookmarks will be printed and shared at each library.

On May 15 through 29, 2023, Dalton Community Library will be hosting Leela Baikadi’s Eye on India, a photographic display celebrating the beauty and cultural significance of India. This display is part of Dalton Community Library’s promotion of PA Forward Civil and Social Literacy Initiative. The display can be viewed during the library’s operational hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., as well as Saturday. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no charge for viewing nor are reservations necessary.

Our Saturday Spotlight this month will be held May 20, 10:30 a.m. to noon; check our online web page calendar for an announcement as to what book will be discussed at the May meeting. The Bridge group is still meeting every Tuesday 10 a.m. to Noon. We are always happy to have new players join our group.

Stay tuned for next month’s column as more details about our summer activities will be announced. We want to especially remember Memorial Day and honor those who served and also those who died in active Military Service.

Enjoy the Holiday, and if you are going out of town, safe travels.