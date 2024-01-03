Jack Anderson scored 27 points as Keystone College defeated host Clarks Summit 81-74 when the two local United East Conference rivals met in men’s basketball Dec. 9.

Anderson was 7-for-12 from the floor, including 5-for-7 on 3-pointers, and 8-for-9 on free throws. He leads the team at 20.1 points per game and is making more than 39 percent of his 3-point attempts.

D’Andre Sutherland added 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Keystone, which arrived at the holiday break with a 3-1 conference record and 3-9 mark overall.

The Giants led 48-32 at halftime.

Abington Heights graduate Hunter Plantz led the Defenders with 18 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals. He was 6-for-8 from the floor and made all six of his free throws.

Clarks Summit was 0-4 and 1-11 going into its Jan. 2 game at Maryland-Eastern Shore, a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I team.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Keystone returned from a 16-day break to host Penn College Dec. 30 and suffered a 53-44 defeat.

The Giants headed into the New Year with a 2-2 record in the United East and a 4-7 overall record despite featuring three players averaging more than 15 points per game.

Anyah Ortiz leads the team at 16.7 points per game. Riley Berry is averaging 15.8 points while shooting 88.2 percent from the foul line.

Bry Hicks averages 15.4 points and 10.1 rebounds in seven games. She is also hitting 88.0 percent from the line.

Keystone won 67-59 at Clarks Summit Dec. 9 when Hicks came off the bench to produce 18 points and 10 rebounds.

The Giants again showed multiple scoring options.

Ortiz had 15 points while Berry and Malaysia Bryant added 13 each.

Clarks Summit was led by Kylee Miller, who exceeded her best other game of the season by a dozen points while finishing with 30 points, 16 rebounds and five blocked shots.

The Defenders lost their last seven games of 2023 to head into the New Year with 0-4 and 1-9 records.

WRESTLING

Keystone headed into the New Year with a 3-7 record.