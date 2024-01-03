Lackawanna Trail went nearly 2½ seasons without a boys basketball victory, but once the Lions broke through, they waited just four days before a second victory.

The Lions won the opener of the Cal King Tournament on their home court Dec. 8, then won again at home over Tunkhannock in a non-league game.

Lackawanna Trail reached the New Year with a 2-5 record.

Lackawanna Trail 51, Western Wayne 43

Lackawanna Trail built a 16-point halftime lead then held off a Western Wayne comeback for its first win since the 2020-21 season.

Jimmy Phillips led the way in the win, scoring 19 points. He hit 3-pointers in each of the first three quarters, then went 3-for-4 from the line in the fourth quarter.

Jake Antolick added 13 points and Lorenzo Domiano had 10.

The Lions led 13-6 after one quarter and 27-11 at halftime.

Phillips had nine points in the first half while Antolick and Domiano had eight each.

Lakeland 61, Lackawanna Trail 26

Lakeland held Lackawanna Trail to four points in the second quarter and six each in the third and fourth to win the championship game of the Cal King Tournament Dec. 9.

Antolick scored 13 points in the loss.

Ethan Gorton scored all eight of his points in the first quarter when the Lions had 10.

Lackawanna Trail 30, Tunkhannock 24

Lackawanna Trail limited visiting Tunkhannock to one field goal each in the first, third and fourth quarters to post its second win in three outings.

Jake Antolick scored a team-high 12 points.

The Lions took a 12-4 lead after one quarter and were still up 18-14 at halftime.

Antonick had their only three points of the third quarter, then went 3-for-4 from the line while the team was going 5-for-8 in the fourth quarter.

Other games

The Lions also lost 52-23 at Old Forge Dec. 6, 81-29 at Wyoming Area Dec. 14 and 82-36 in their most recent outing, Dec. 27 against West Scranton in the semifinal of the Taylor Lions Tournament.

Antolick had 15 points and Gorton had 10 against West Scranton, which used a 20-2 third quarter to open a 68-24 lead.

Chris Ogden had 10 of his 21 points in the first quarter for the Invaders.

Wyoming Area forced 11 turnovers while taking a 26-7 lead after one quarter. It forced six more while outrebounding Lackawanna Trail 12-2 in the second quarter to build the lead to 46-12 at halftime.