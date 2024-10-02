Liz George from Abington Heights finished sixth in the District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional Individual Girls Golf Championship Sept. 26 at Elkview Country Club.

George shot a 93 in the tournament where the top three finishers advanced to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Championships.

Chloe Lynch from Scranton Prep finished in a tie for sixth in Class 2A with a 94.

Crestwood’s Sienna Smith won the Class 3A title with an 80, one stroke better than Cailyn Schall from Jersey Shore in District 4.

North Pocono’s Lyla Jones also advanced with an 83.

Brianna Moffatt and Kate Peters from Abington Heights shot 98 and 99 to place ninth and 10th out of 16.

Wyoming Seminary’s Anna Zapletalova beat Tunkhannock’s Hallie Brown for the Class 2A title after they tied for the best score with 76s.

Arden Brunn from Holy Redeemer claimed the other state spot with an 80.

Scranton Prep’s Zoe Galko, Leah Skudalski and Sophia Galko were eighth, ninth and tied for 13th out of 15 with 101, 104 and 109.

Lackawanna Trail’s Sabrina Rogalla shot a 107.

LEAGUE QUALIFIER

Each of the girls in the District 2 tournament made it through league qualifying by shooting 100 or better.

Lynch was second among Class 2A players in the Lackawanna League qualifier at Honesdale Golf Club with an 84. George was second in Class 3A with an 88.