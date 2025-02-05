Prep’s Jenna Hillebrand (24) goes up for a contested shot during their game against West Scranton on Jan. 17.

Claire McGrath (12) of the Lady Classics plays defense during Prep’s game against West.

Bella Dennebaum (44) of Scranton Prep, passes off during the Lady Classics game against West Scranton.

Scranton Prep’s perfect start in girls basketball made it through 17 games and the Classics remain unbeaten within the state of Pennsylvania.

The Classics (18-1 overall) suffered their first loss, but it had no impact on their latest title pursuit.

Scranton Prep bounced back from a 63-47 loss at Blair Academy in New Jersey Jan. 30 to handle Valley View 72-45 Feb. 3.

The win over second-place Valley View clinched no worse than a first-place tie for Scranton Prep, leaving the Classics a virtual lock for their eighth straight Lackawanna League Division 1 title. They have lost just once in league play during that time.

Before losing to Blair, the Classics had won their first nine January games, all in Division 1. Eight of those wins were by at least 18 points with the exception coming in a Jan. 14 trip to Abington Heights.

Scranton Prep 72, Valley View 45

Jenna Hillebrand made five 3-pointers and scored 29 points to lead Scranton Prep to the win that opened a three-game lead with three to play in Division 1.

Freshman Chloe Mamera added 14 points and Claire McGrath had 12.

Scranton Prep 41, Abington Heights 33

Abington Heights remained within four points through three quarters, but was limited to one basket, a Maggie Coleman 3-pointer, in the fourth quarter.

Jenna Hillebrand led the way for the Classics with 20 points, including 14 in the first half to help Scranton Prep to a 24-17 lead. She added her third and fourth 3-pointers of the game during the third quarter.

Bella Dennebaum added 10 points.

Mamera had the only two fourth-quarter baskets for Scranton Prep to finish with six points.

Notes

Hillebrand, Dennebaum and Maya Jenkins all average in double figures in points.

Returning all-stater Hillebrand, an Abington-area resident, essentially gets there just with her 3-point baskets.

Through 11 league games, the Classics are winning their Division 1 games by an average margin of 64.6-30.8.