Hannah Phillips (1) guards the Blue Ridge inbound pass for Lackawanna Trail during the third quarter of their January 27, 2025 game.

Madison Palmer (11) of Lackawanna Trail goes up for a contested shot during their January 27, game against Blue Ridge.

Reagan Norman (2) drives to the basket for Lackawanna Trail.

London Lisk scored a game-high 18 points Feb. 3 as Lackawanna Trail opened the month by breaking a three-game losing streak with a 43-35 victory over host Susquehanna in a Lackawanna League Division 3 girls basketball game.

The Lady Lions improved to 5-6 for fourth place in the eight-team division. They are 6-13 overall.

Lisk finished 8-for-10 from the line. She scored 13 of her points in the middle quarters, including going 5-for-6 on free throws in the third quarter.

Ayla Seigle hit 3-pointers in the first and second quarters while scoring eight of her 10 points in the first half.

Reagan Norman had five of her seven in the first quarter, helping the Lady Lions to a 10-7 lead.

Lackawanna Trail outscored Susquehanna in each of the first three quarters to open a 37-29 lead.

Notes

The Lady Lions went 3-6 during January.

The wins came 58-54 at Blue Ridge, 44-29 over Susquehanna and 37-28 at Forest City.

With the help of overtime, the Blue Ridge game was the team’s highest-scoring effort of the season. Seigle led the way with four 3-pointers and 23 points.

The Lady Lions shut out the Lady Sabers 20-0 in the first quarter of the first meeting.

Seigle continues to lead the offense, averaging more than a 3-pointer and 13 points per game.