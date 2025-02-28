Keystone College earned the fourth seed and a quarterfinal home game in the United East Conference men’s basketball playoffs.

The Giants had their season end there, however, when Daryl Coleman’s 28 points were not enough in a 77-71 loss to 12th-seeded Penn College.

Tyler Fox added 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists off the bench. Coleman also had nine rebounds while Pete Laidley had nine points and eight rebounds.

Penn College got 24 points, nine rebounds and four steals from Gavin Barrett along with 22 points and 15 rebounds from Livingston Cross.

The Giants finished 11-5 in the United East and 13-11 overall.

Women’s basketball

Saint Elizabeth University knocked visiting Keystone College out of the United East Tournament with a 72-56 victory in the first round Feb. 19.

Anyah Ortiz had 19 points and nine rebounds in the loss.

Keystone went 10-6 in the conference and 16-10 overall.

Wrestling

Keystone completed the dual meet portion of the season with a 5-24 record.