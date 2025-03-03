Rebecca Oakes earned three gold medals and one silver Feb. 28 and March 1 in the District 2 Swimming Championships at Wilkes-Barre Area to lead Scranton Prep to second place in the final Class 2A girls team standings.

Oakes won the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly, was part of the winning 200 freestyle relay and also swam on the second-place 200 medley relay team.

Dallas won the team title with 299 points, leaving Scranton Prep’s 248 second in the 13-team field.

Sophia Galko, Marin Purcell and Ella Schofield joined Oakes to produce in the relay win in 1:41.91.

Oakes won the 100 freestyle in 53.93. Her win in the 100 butterfly, where she was the only swimmer out of 19 to finish in under a minute, led one of two Scranton Prep 1-2 finishes with Galko placing behind her.

Eva Kaszuba, also a contributor to the school’s championship basketball team during the winter season, and Schofield took first and second in the 100 breaststroke.

Galko, Kaszuba and Schofield joined Oakes on the second-place medley relay team to start the meet.

Galko added another second in the 100 backstroke, Kaszuba was third in the 50 freestyle and the 400 freestyle relay team placed fourth.

Scranton Prep finished 7-2 in the Lackawanna League as part of a three-way tie for second place.