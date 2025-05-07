Demetrious Douglas, of Lackawanna Trail, soars through the air during his long jump attempt earlier this month against Mountain View.

Trail’s Timmy Richmond takes flight on his long jump attempt earlier this month against Mountain View.

The Abington Heights girls extended their Lackawanna Track Conference streaks to 18 championships and 108 meets with a season-ending 108-42 victory over Scranton April 28.

The Abington Heights boys rejoined them as LTC Division 1 champions with a 95-55 victory over the Knights in a first-place battle on the same day.

Both teams went 4-0 in the division.

Tomara Seid led the clinching win with victories in the long jump, triple jump and pole vault.

D.J. Rogers set a school record in the 200-meter dash in 22.14 and tied his 100-meter mark in 11.14 to lead the boys win.

The Lady Comets displayed their usual dominance, scoring at least 108 points in each division meet, beating those opponents by an average of 122-27 and also winning their LTC crossovers that are not part of the division standings.

Abington Heights won every division boys meet by at least 40 points and won by 60 on average.

The program also found success at invitational.

Abington Heights was second behind the Troy boys and the Dallas girls out of more than two dozen teams in the Lasagna Invitational at Wyalusing Valley.

Reese Morgan won the 800 and Seid won the long jump.

Rogers won the 200 and the Comets finished first in both the 400 and 3200 relays.

Anna Pucilowski was fifth in the 1600 and Maggie Coleman seventh in the 400 in the Jack Roddick Invitational at Shippensburg University.

The boys 400 relay team finished second in the Walter J. Godek Twilight Invitational at North Pocono.

Pucilowski, the team’s only representative, won the 3200 title at the Plymouth-Whitemarsh Invitational.

The Scranton Prep boys finished 0-4 in LTC Division 1 while the girls were 1-3.

Lackawanna Trail went 2-3 in boys and 1-4 in girls in LTC Division 4.