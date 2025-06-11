Undefeated District 3 champion Cumberland Valley brought an end to the deepest postseason run ever by the Abington Heights boys volleyball team when it swept the Comets in three sets Saturday in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 3A state quarterfinals at Exeter Township High School in Reading.

Abington Heights became more competitive as the match progressed. Cumberland Valley, who won again on Tuesday to reach the state championship match, won by set scores of 25-9, 25-14, 25-18.

Aidan Dunwoody had 12 kills for the winners while Avery Reynolds and Bryson Walsh added 10 each. Isaiah Sibbitt had 35 assists and Elijah Fox had five service aces.

The Lackawanna League and District 2 champion Comets were once again led by the combination of Shawn Theodore and Shane Brower.

Theodore and Brower each had five kills. Theodore had two blocks and Brower had one.

Ryan Horutz had 18 assists and two aces while Chris Cummins had 13 digs.

Abington Heights finished 16-5.