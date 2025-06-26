Ella Novelli from Dallas and Hannah Ziegler and Ethan Zabroski from Crestwood are among the players who will serve as team captains Thursday in the NEPA Lacrosse High School Senior All-Star Games at Abington Heights.

Once teams were selected, players voted for their team captains, picking three for each squad.

Novelli, a midfielder, and Ziegler, an attacker, will join Delaware Valley attack Ava Kraszewski as the captains of Team Cap, the Red team, which will be coached by Crestwood girls assistant Aaron Caporuscio, in the 5:30 p.m. girls opener. Crestwood boys head coach Brian Zabroski will assist Caporuscio with the team.

The doubleheader on the turf at the Abington Heights Multipurpose Field, which made its debut this spring, will conclude with a boys game at around 7 p.m. It features recent graduates of Wyoming Valley Conference teams.

Ethan Zabroski will be one of the team captains for Team Zabroski, the White team that will be coached by Brian Zabroski and Caporuscio. It faces Team Toolan, the Blue team coached by Keith Toolan and his Scranton Prep assistants Brian Holmes, Bob Ide and J.J. Mullin, in the boys game.

In the girls opener, Team Cap will face Team Yankow, the Blue team which is coached by Abington Heights graduate and current Catholic University player Caly Yankow. She will be assisted by Abington Heights head coach Becky Davis and assistant Greg Yankow.

Crestwood also has midfielder Ella Novelli and defender Kate Gallagher on Team Cap.

Wyoming Seminary also has three players on the team — defenders Avery Luksic and Dallas Hanson-Richart and goalie Eva Blaum.

The rest of the Team Cap roster: midfielder Megan Albrecht and defender Emma Zylo from Holy Redeemer; midfielder Irelyn Corcoran and midfielder/defender Ava Mondulick from Wilkes-Barre Area; attack Faith Russo from Hazleton Area; and attack Anna Paul from Lake-Lehman.

Abington Heights attack Sadie Gilbert, North Pocono defender Maggie Young and Scranton Prep utility player Mira Sheehan have been elected captains of Team Yankow.

Wyoming Area has defenders Leona Broda and Kendall Day and attack Ava Menditto on Team Yankow.

In addition to Gilbert and the coaches, the unbeaten WVC champion Abington Heights team will be represented by: attack Gigi Butala, defender LeAnna Waters and goalie Sophia Santarsiero.

The rest of Team Yankow consists of: North Pocono midfielder Ashley Wright, attack/midfielder Ava Morgan and utility player Nora Smith; and Scranton Prep midfielder Claire McGrath and attack Summer Larabee.

Ethan Zabroski and Delaware Valley’s Peyton LaRocco — the Players of the Year when WVC coaches picked their all-star teams — will captain Team Zabroski along with Delaware Valley’s Bryson Mackey. Ethan Zabroski is a goalie. LaRocco is an attack. Mackey is a midfielder and face-off specialist.

Crestwood also has midfielders Colin Lazo and Brady Davidson and attack Jack Augustine on Team Zabroski.

The team also includes: Holy Redemeer’s John Ondich and Ryan Ondich on defense, Tristian Block on attack and Joey Lipinski as midfielder/face-off specialist; Dallas’ Larry “L.J.” Long as midfielder, Trevor Myers as defender/midfielder and Noah Greco on attack; Lake-Lehman’s Hayden Evans and Andy Strohl on defense; Wilkes-Barre Area midfielder Phillip Allabaugh; and Delaware Valley’s Noah Raboli on attack and Jaxon Barbalich at midfield.

Wyoming Seminary attack Dan Fisher is part of Team Toolan.

The Scranton Prep coaching staff will also be working with nine of its players – attack Brady Holmes; defenders Marco Rinaldi and Will Ramey; midfielders Ryan Davis, Grady Toolan and Treyvon Dickey; face-off specialist Gregg Schur; midfielder/attack Chris Ramey and defender/attack Nick Ide.

Rinaldi and Holmes are captains along with Lakeland attack/midfielder Jesse Kovaleski.

The rest of the Team Toolan players are: defenders Chris Freeman and Dean Finelli and goalie Keegan Heath from Delaware Valley; midfielder/attack Gavin Phillips, midfielder Zach Evans and attack Jake Laboranti from North Pocono; attack Evan Davis and goalie Anthony Chillari from Abington Heights; and goalie Julian Kane from Lakeland.