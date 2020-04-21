Malone preparing for college football career

High school team sports have given way to training in isolation in preparation for a college athletic career.
Mike Malone, the all-state football player who was also a starter on three championship basketball teams at Abington Heights, spends his time this spring trying to get stronger in anticipation of his move to National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I football.
Malone gave his verbal commitment to William & Mary in November and signed his full athletic scholarship with the Williamsburg, Va. school in December, early in his final basketball season.
“It felt like a great fit for me,” said Malone, who is leaning toward a business-related major. “Obviously, the scholarship had a big impact. I had preferred walk-on offers for some bigger schools like Pitt and Penn State.
“But, to get a free education and a great level of football, too, it seemed like the right fit.”
The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder was a second-team Class 4A all-state selection at defensive end, according to PAFootballNews.com, as a senior.
“They run a three-down scheme,” Malone said. “They recruited me as a defensive end, but they said I have the ability to play all three down positions.”
To help in that process, the coaches have Malone targeting a playing weight of 270 pounds for college.
“They told me to keep lifting now,” Malone said. “It’s hard with everything going on, but I have some weights at home.”
With all plans clearly in flux, Malone is currently scheduled to report to school July 6, but he is expecting updates on that projection in the next month.
Malone began planning ahead for his future concentration on football in sixth grade when he gave up AAU basketball. He kept active in that sport and provided the inside strength that helped Abington Heights win its only state championship in Class 5A as a sophomore.
Basketball ended with consecutive district tournament losses, then the cancellation of a senior all-star game in which he was scheduled to take part.
“We had a great run during my time there,” said Malone, who was part of three straight Lackawanna League Division 1 championships and two District 2 Class 5A titles. “We had the state championship.
“I’m grateful for the things we were able to do. It’s alright that we can’t play in the all-star game.”
Malone said he tried to take the same approach as a competitor whether leading an often-struggling football team or filling a role on a championship basketball team.
“I think every game, basketball and football, I went out to the best of my ability and competed,” Malone said. “Obviously, we had more success in basketball, but even with losing, football, still being out there and playing, I love that game.”
Malone had 46 tackles, 21 assists, two sacks and nine total tackles for losses as a senior to give the four-year defensive starter career totals of 138 tackles, 80 assists, 10 sacks and 31 tackles for losses.
Before switching to play offensive tackle for almost his entire senior season, Malone was a tight end who caught 31 passes combined in his sophomore and junior seasons.
William & Mary went 5-7 in 2019. Its 2020 schedule includes a Sept. 19 trip to Easton to play Lafayette.