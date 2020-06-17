What others are saying about Becky Burke

Staff Reports
Becky Burke drew praise from multiple sources when she was named last week as the head women’s basketball coach at the University of South Carolina Upstate.

Daniel Feig, the director of athletics/vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics at USC Upstate, explained what impressed him about Burke.

Others, who spoke highly of Burke, were her University of Louisville head coach Jeff Walz and two assistant coaches during Burke’s career at Louisville. Samantha Williams is now head coach at Eastern Kentucky University and Bethann Ord is now head coach at Binghamton University.

Here is what each said about the Abington Heights graduate last week, according to the USC Upstate sports information department:

Feig: “I am so excited to welcome coach Burke to USC Upstate! She has been a winner at every stage of her career – as a student-athlete at Louisville, as a head coach in her mid-20s starting the program at Embry Riddle, and as a head coach most recently at the University of Charleston. From my first phone call with her, I felt her tremendous energy, contagious enthusiasm, personal charisma and commitment to excellence in all facets of running a collegiate basketball program.”

Walz: “This is just the next step for her. She’s had success at every stop. She’s very passionate and knowledgeable, and just does a fantastic job of getting the best out of her student-athletes. She coaches the same way she played which is with a lot of passion and heart and fire, and I think that is going to continue to lead her to great success.”

Williams: “Becky is a go-getter and I always knew she had a bright future and was going to be successful in the coaching profession. She was one of the most vocal kids that I’ve ever coached. She’s just someone who brings the energy and has that charisma about her. There’s a reason why she’s moved up the ranks as quickly as she has. Her presence and her energy – you can feel that when you talk to her and I think it’s contagious.”

Ord: “USC Upstate is getting a great young coach coming in. She’s a fierce competitor – she was as a player and is as a coach. She’s very knowledgeable about the game and I think she’s going to do a tremendous job. I’m excited about watching her growth. She’s in it for the kids, and that’s really important and what it’s about.”