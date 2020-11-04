🔊 Listen to this

OLD FORGE – The Old Forge-Lackawanna Trail game has decided the Lackawanna Football Conference Division 4 title each of the last three years – each time in favor of the Blue Devils.

Lackawanna Trail got revenge in 2018 and 2019, winning the rematch for the bigger combination of prizes, claiming the District 2 Class A title and the accompanying state playoff berths that the Lions used to reach the state finals and semifinals.

There are no second chances this time.

Old Forge’s 34-19 victory not only decided the division again, but it also did additional damage.

Lackawanna Trail’s move up to Class 2A and the reduced available playoff spots with the condensed postseason, brought on by coronavirus (COVID-19) adjustments, meant the team’s first loss also knocked it out of a playoff opportunity.

After falling behind 21 points second into the second half, the Lions tried to fight off the inevitable.

“The kids showed a lot of fight in the second half,” Lions coach Steve Jervis said.

Colin Holzman led Old Forge to the win, carrying 22 times for 184 yards and four touchdowns. He also made six tackles – a sack, another for a loss, two for no gain and two others after one- and two-yard gains – to lead a defense that stymied Lackawanna Trail in the first half.

“Old Forge did a great job up front,” Jervis said.

Lackawanna Trail had to move a different freshman into the starting lineup on each side of the ball because of injury issues.

The Blue Devils held the Lions to seven yards total offense and zero first downs while taking a 14-point halftime lead before the pace of the game changed dramatically in a third quarter that saw the teams combine for 33 points.

Old Forge, District 2’s unbeaten representative in the state Class A playoffs, kicked off to start the second half, but still managed to add to its lead in just 14 seconds.

Lackawanna Trail mishandled the kickoff and Matthew Lenceski recovered.

Holzman ran 34 yards for a touchdown on the first play for a 21-0 lead.

The Lions battled back from there, getting within 14 points once and 15 points twice and moving into the Red Zone another time.

“The kids showed great heart and great effort,” Jervis said. “I have to give a lot of credit to our younger players. They played hard, but we were just outmanned up front.”

Kody Cresswell took an inside reverse 45 yards for a touchdown on the first play after the kickoff to cut the deficit to 21-7.

Old Forge drove for a 6-yard James Sobol touchdown, which Lackawanna Trail answered with a 79-yard kickoff return by Evan Litwin for another touchdown.

The Blue Devils came back to score on three straight Holzman runs, the last of which came from 45 yards out, making it five touchdowns for the teams in the first 7:37 of the second half.

The score remained at 34-13 until the Lions made a goal-line stand on a Miles Edwards fumble recovery at the 2, then drove 98 yards in 15 plays.

Ray Melnikoff fought his way into the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown run on the game’s last play.

On the first carry after his touchdown, Cresswell took another inside reverse 51 yards to create another Lackawanna Trail threat. He finished with 125 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

Hezekiah Dietz ran eight times for 83 yards for Old Forge. Melnikoff had 13 carries for 56 yards for Lackawanna Trail.

Old Forge led 7-0 in first downs and 143-7 in total offense in the first half. Each team had eight first downs in the second half when the Blue Devils outgained the Lions, 251-182.

Johann Ella, Melnikoff and Edwards led the Lackawanna Trail defense.

Ella, who had four assists, and Melnikoff, who had one assist, each made five tackles. Edwards had three tackles and an assist in addition to his fumble recovery.