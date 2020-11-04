🔊 Listen to this

Bethany Burns and Brianna Ashman led visiting Susquehanna to a 26-24, 25-19, 24-26, 25-20 victory over second-seeded Lackawanna Trail Thursday in a District 2 Class A girls volleyball semifinal.

Burns had 12 kills, eight digs and 18 service points. Ashman had 13 assists and 11 digs.

The Lady Lions were facing an earlier exit, down, 24-18, in the third set when they regained serve and sophomore Madisyn Wilson served seven straight points to rally the team to take that set.

Nadia Toth had nine kills, four blocks and four digs for Lackawanna Trail. Ashtyn Mecca had 10 kills. Abby Wilson contributed 21 assists and three digs.

Lackawanna Trail, which had defeated Susquehanna when the teams met in the regular season, finished 4-3.

The match was the first in 24 days for the Lady Lions following a break for the school’s adjustment to COVID-19 cases.