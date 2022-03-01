The Keystone College baseball team opened its season with a 6-2 victory over Washington & Lee Feb. 25, then dropped a Feb. 26 doubleheader while playing in the D3 Showcase in Kannapolis, N.C.

The Giants lost to Marietta College, the country’s third-ranked National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III team, 7-0, and fell to Christopher Newport University, 9-1.

Nathan Hinkley got the Opening Day start and win, giving up one run on four hits in six innings.

Abington Heights graduate Nick Termini got the save, allowing just one hit while striking out two in three scoreless innings.

R.J. Gouldsbury had two hits, including a two-run double.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Keystone College guard Jack Anderson was named Colonial States Athletic Conference Rookie of Year.

Anderson was one of two Giants to stand out while the team struggled to a 6-8 finish in the CSAC and a 9-16 overall record. He led the team with 19.7 points per game.

Tone Cockrell, a graduate student guard, was a first-team conference all-star. Anderson made the second team.

Clarks Summit sophomores Ashton West and Hunter Plantz, a forward from Abington Heights, received honorable mention.

Garrett Plantz, another Abington Heights graduate at Clarks Summit, and Keystone’s Shane Rosencrans were named to the All-Sportsmanship team.

Clarks Summit went 5-9 and 8-17.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Championship game participants Clarks Summit and Keystone were well-represented in the CSAC’s postseason awards.

Clarks Summit’s Elizabeth Singleton was named Player of the Year after averaging 20.1 points and 11 rebounds.

Singleton and the Keystone guard combination of Mac Oribello and Bella Lamonea made the first team.

Randie Traxler from Clarks Summit made the second team.

Keystone’s Lee Gordon received honorable mention.

Traxler also made the All-Sportsmanship team along with Keystone’s Megan Weber.

WRESTLING

Caleb Burkhart took first at 285 pounds and Kenny Santiago was eighth at 125 for Keystone College in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III Mideast Regional.