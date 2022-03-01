🔊 Listen to this

The Lackawanna Trail girls basketball team finished above .500 in Lackawanna League Division 4 and advanced to the District 2 Class 2A semifinals for the second straight season, but ultimately could not get past Montrose and Elk Lake.

The division’s top two teams were responsible for four of Lackawanna Trail’s losses during a 7-5 league season and Elk Lake came back to haunt the Lady Lions one more time, knocking them out of the district tournament Feb. 26.

Lackawanna Trail’s season ended at 11-12 with the 57-38 loss at Elk Lake.

Megan Gatto scored 15 points and Emma Oswald added 11 in the loss.

The Lady Lions pounded Mountain View, 56-20, in the semifinals.

Gatto scored 17 points, Amaralis Thiel had 16 and Mackenzie Schirg 13.

Lackawanna Trail’s 4-4 effort in February included avenging its only other league loss by beating Forest City, 44-24, at home; getting through a double overtime game at Blue Ridge to win, 58-52; and posting another win over Mountain View, 48-29.

Schirg scored 12 points and Gatto 10 against Forest City, which Lackawanna Trail held to one point in the second quarter while taking a 27-8 lead.

The Lady Lions escaped buzzer-beaters at the end of regulation and the first overtime by Blue Ridge to win behind Gatto’s 19-point effort. Thiel added 16 points and Schirg 13.

Schirg (14), Gatto (11) and Thiel (10) scored in double figures in the regular-season win over Mountain View.