Abington Heights coach Ken Bianchi entered the season with concerns about the team’s offense.

In the first two games, the Comets proved that the defense is just fine.

Abington Heights made it through the first seven quarters, building a 14-point lead in its second game, before allowing an opponent to reach double figures in any quarter.

As a result, the Comets are off to a 2-0 start.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Abington Heights 48

Wyoming Valley West 29

Harry Johnson scored 16 points Monday night to lead the Comets to the victory.

Abington Heights led 12-5 after one quarter. It used a 15-6, third-quarter advantage to open the lead to 32-18.

Corey Perkins added 12 points while Michael Pusateri had 11.

Abington Heights 5

Emmaus 33

Abington Heights forced 16 turnovers and held three of five Emmaus starters scoreless Saturday afternoon while avenging one of the three losses by the Lackawanna League Division 1 and District 2 Class 5A champions last season.

Corey Perkins led the offense, going 12-for-15 from the foul line while scoring 21 points.

The Comets led 17-9 after one quarter and 31-16 at halftime.

The Hornets scored the first six points of the second half, but that was the last time they cut the lead to less than 10.

Harry Johnson added eight points in the win while Kyle Nealon and Mike Malone had seven each.

Tunkhannock 46

Lackawanna Trail 28

Ryan Harder scored 17 points Monday night when visiting Tunkhannock spoiled Lackawanna Trail’s season opener.

The Tigers held the Lions to eight points or less in each quarter while opening a 44-22 lead through three.

Richard Helbing led Lackawanna Trail with eight points.

BOYS SWIMMING

Abington Heights 97

Elk Lake 73

Kevin Guditis and Jarred Ocwieja won two events each as Abington Heights posted the home win in Friday’s Lackawanna League opener.

Guditis won the 200-yard individual medley and 500 freestyle. Ocwieja won the 50 and 100 freestyles.

Charlie Puksta (100 breaststroke), Hudson Brown (100 butterfly) and Mark Nzasi (diving) also won their events.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Abington Heights 69

Montrose 42

Clair Marion poured in 30 points in about three quarters Monday night when Abington Heights improved to 2-1 with the road victory.

Abington Heights 59

Harriton 28

Abington Heights used a balanced attack to win Saturday’s consolation game in the Jim Church Classic at Souderton.

St. Basil Academy 39

Abington Heights 20

St. Basil Academy limited Abington Heights to seven first-quarter points while winning a meeting of defending district champions in the opening game of the Jim Church Classic.

WRESTLING

Abington Heights 3-2

Abington Heights finished fifth in the Battle of Bethlehem Duals.

The Comets defeated St. Joseph’s Prep, 46-30, and Southern Lehigh, 55-24. They lost to Neshaminy, 56-21, and host Bethlehem Freedom, 54-18.

Abington Heights defeated Faith Christian, 42-33, in the fifth-place match.

Tre Kerrigan, at 220, had the only pin for the Comets against Faith Christian.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Elk Lake 110

Abington Heights 68

Elk Lake defeated host Abington Heights Friday to open the Lackawanna League season.

Abby Brock won three events for the Lady Comets, taking the 50-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke while also swimming a leg of the winning 200 medley relay.

Shaelyn Kobrynich posted the diving win.

Liz Keisling, Kayla Prezkop and Emma Bannon joined Brock on the relay.

Abington Heights’ Connor Ocwieja, leftm and Charlie Puksta high-five each other during Friday’s meet. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_AJ121119AHSWIM1-1.jpg Abington Heights’ Connor Ocwieja, leftm and Charlie Puksta high-five each other during Friday’s meet. Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Zach Boersma swims against Elk Lake. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_AJ121119AHSWIM2-1.jpg Abington Heights’ Zach Boersma swims against Elk Lake. Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Shaelyn Kobrynich dives during Friday’s meet. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_AJ121119AHSWIM3-1.jpg Abington Heights’ Shaelyn Kobrynich dives during Friday’s meet. Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Liz Keisling competes against Elk Lake https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_AJ121119AHSWIM4-1.jpg Abington Heights’ Liz Keisling competes against Elk Lake Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal Abington Heights’ Jarred Ocwieja cheers on a teammate. https://www.theabingtonjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_AJ121119AHSWIM5-1.jpg Abington Heights’ Jarred Ocwieja cheers on a teammate. Zachary Allen | For Abington Journal

By Tom Robinson For Abington Journal