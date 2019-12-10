Abington Heights coach Ken Bianchi entered the season with concerns about the team’s offense.
In the first two games, the Comets proved that the defense is just fine.
Abington Heights made it through the first seven quarters, building a 14-point lead in its second game, before allowing an opponent to reach double figures in any quarter.
As a result, the Comets are off to a 2-0 start.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Abington Heights 48
Wyoming Valley West 29
Harry Johnson scored 16 points Monday night to lead the Comets to the victory.
Abington Heights led 12-5 after one quarter. It used a 15-6, third-quarter advantage to open the lead to 32-18.
Corey Perkins added 12 points while Michael Pusateri had 11.
Abington Heights 5
Emmaus 33
Abington Heights forced 16 turnovers and held three of five Emmaus starters scoreless Saturday afternoon while avenging one of the three losses by the Lackawanna League Division 1 and District 2 Class 5A champions last season.
Corey Perkins led the offense, going 12-for-15 from the foul line while scoring 21 points.
The Comets led 17-9 after one quarter and 31-16 at halftime.
The Hornets scored the first six points of the second half, but that was the last time they cut the lead to less than 10.
Harry Johnson added eight points in the win while Kyle Nealon and Mike Malone had seven each.
Tunkhannock 46
Lackawanna Trail 28
Ryan Harder scored 17 points Monday night when visiting Tunkhannock spoiled Lackawanna Trail’s season opener.
The Tigers held the Lions to eight points or less in each quarter while opening a 44-22 lead through three.
Richard Helbing led Lackawanna Trail with eight points.
BOYS SWIMMING
Abington Heights 97
Elk Lake 73
Kevin Guditis and Jarred Ocwieja won two events each as Abington Heights posted the home win in Friday’s Lackawanna League opener.
Guditis won the 200-yard individual medley and 500 freestyle. Ocwieja won the 50 and 100 freestyles.
Charlie Puksta (100 breaststroke), Hudson Brown (100 butterfly) and Mark Nzasi (diving) also won their events.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Abington Heights 69
Montrose 42
Clair Marion poured in 30 points in about three quarters Monday night when Abington Heights improved to 2-1 with the road victory.
Abington Heights 59
Harriton 28
Abington Heights used a balanced attack to win Saturday’s consolation game in the Jim Church Classic at Souderton.
St. Basil Academy 39
Abington Heights 20
St. Basil Academy limited Abington Heights to seven first-quarter points while winning a meeting of defending district champions in the opening game of the Jim Church Classic.
WRESTLING
Abington Heights 3-2
Abington Heights finished fifth in the Battle of Bethlehem Duals.
The Comets defeated St. Joseph’s Prep, 46-30, and Southern Lehigh, 55-24. They lost to Neshaminy, 56-21, and host Bethlehem Freedom, 54-18.
Abington Heights defeated Faith Christian, 42-33, in the fifth-place match.
Tre Kerrigan, at 220, had the only pin for the Comets against Faith Christian.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Elk Lake 110
Abington Heights 68
Elk Lake defeated host Abington Heights Friday to open the Lackawanna League season.
Abby Brock won three events for the Lady Comets, taking the 50-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke while also swimming a leg of the winning 200 medley relay.
Shaelyn Kobrynich posted the diving win.
Liz Keisling, Kayla Prezkop and Emma Bannon joined Brock on the relay.