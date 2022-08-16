SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP — At the South Abington Township supervisors’ meeting Aug. 8, township supervisor David O’Neill announced that the site for the Shoppes at South Abington received a permit for a traffic signal. He said that an expansion on South Abington Road is needed. He mentioned that Sheetz took out their building permit six months ago.

“It was issued about nine months ago, but they (builders) won’t set foot on the property until there is a traffic signal. He said that the property owner has to obtain permits. “Buildings have been approved but not released,” he said.

O’Neill mentioned that here were a lot of trees to be placed behind Sheetz when the project was first approved. He said that the builders initially planned to place them behind Sheetz but now want to spread them along the property. He also said that one of the properties, which was originally planned to be Advanced Auto Parts, will actually become a tire shop. In other business, O’Neill announced the annual PennDot winter maintenance agreement.

“Last year, we were paid for maintaining Edella Road and Simrell Road with salt and planning $9,756,” he said.

O’Neill said that this year will increase by $200.

In other business, secretary Jo Ann Pane announced the police pension MMO for 2023 is $262,640.

“It’s an increase of about $15,000 from this year,” she said. Pane said that it’s also a decrease of about $200,000 from previous years. “The market is starting to go up,” she said. “Thankfully, it’s being watched a lot better.”

O’Neill said that the $15,000 increase will be added to next year’s budget.