SCRANTON — The Scranton Fringe Festival, an arts and culture nonprofit organization, will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for the public on Thursday, April 22, at AFA Gallery, 101 Penn Ave. in downtown Scranton, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This event is made possible thanks to the generous support and partnership with the Rite Aid of Hamlin PA.

A minimum of 200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered by representatives from Rite Aid of Hamlin. Anyone 18 years old or older, or 16 and older with a legal guardian present, can register.

All Pennsylvanians are now eligible to register for vaccination beginning April 13. Everyone who receives their first dose on April 22 will be scheduled for their second dose on Friday, May 14.

Registration is required for this free vaccine clinic. Both clinics will feature live music, provided by regional musicians in Scranton Fringe’s continuing efforts to support the creative industry of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

People can register for the event by clicking here.

Registered participants must bring a valid government-issued photo ID, their medical insurance and prescription insurance cards, and their social security number. Upon registration, a confirmation email will be sent with a full list of materials needed and forms that need to be completed prior to arriving. Insurance is not required to receive the vaccine. Registration is required.

In tandem with this event, Scranton Fringe is launching a poster design contest to encourage people to get vaccinated. Winners will be selected by a committee, win a cash prize, and receive a percentage of sales from the posters. More information may be found here.

“We want to encourage everyone to register and get vaccinated — especially artists, arts educators, gig workers, and everyone else in the creative sector. The pandemic has hit the creative sector especially hard,” said Conor Kelly O’Brien, Executive Director and Co-Founder.

Elizabeth Bohan, Managing Director and Co-Founder, added, “Access to healthcare is vital to our community. We want to help as many people get vaccinated as we can.”