9th House Knits in Dalton offers handmade treasures

DALTON — Business owner Jenn Dice promotes ‘the magic of making things’ with her downtown store called 9th House Knits. Open since July 2024, the business at 107 W. Main St., Dalton, not only has items that she knits and crochets but also things made by crafters mostly from the area. She sells candles that are made by small businesses in Scranton and Pittston as well as soaps created by someone in Pittston, and hand-dyed clothing from someone residing in North Pocono.

“We really aim to promote and lift up other people who like to make things and support the community,” she said.

People are welcome to donate a book or a usable craft supply and receive a 10% discount.

9th House Knits has knitting classes as scheduled. During the summer, there are craft nights, in which people can bring their own crafts such as crocheting or watercolor painting. For a small donation, people can use Dice’s crafting materials. They are welcome to bring snacks.

“My goal in opening up here was really to promote community and slowing down a little bit and getting off social media and making things with our hands and using our skills and building our skills and building new skills and a little bit of mindfulness and friendship and supporting each other,” she said.

Dice reads tarot to her customers. She enjoys astrology. The reason for her store’s moniker is because 9th House in astrology represents continued education, growth, learning and philosophy. Aside from her store, she also has a full-time job as a college counselor. She helps students build their college lists and creating applications.

“I’ve been very mission-focused learning my values and where I stand about community in the world,” she said. “I learned a lot about that through art and connecting with other people. My day job in education is still focused around individuals, figuring out who they are and who they want to be in the world.”

Dice mentioned that whatever field you’re in, there are always opportunities to learn more.

After graduating from the University of Scranton, Dice worked in college counseling and college admissions recruiting students at schools including the University of Miami and a private high school in Long Island, N.Y.

Dice thought opening her own store would be great but not accessible at first. Before so, she watched this building become closed and Bailey’s Coffee House nearby become open. She went to Bailey’s and made a video of the white building. She told herself, “This building is so cute. One day, I’m going to put it out to the universe that I’m going to have a store in a building like this right near a coffee shop and get to work in a space like this and be creative.”

This space soon became renovated and had a “For Rent” sign, She contacted owner of Dalton Central (next to 9th House Knits) Debbie Plummer, who got her in touch with the landlord.

For 10 years, Dice has been in the business of vending her own knitted and crocheted clothing. In 2014, she sold her items online. In 2016, she attended winter markets, where she met other crafters.

“I always appreciated when other businesses allowed me to sell my work there,” she said. “So I knew that was something I wanted to incorporate with other people.”

Dice met one of her best friends at one of the markets. She helped Dice by giving her a list of her favorite markets to sell items. They stay in contact with each other and help each other. When Dice opened 9th House Knits, her best friend was the first person she called for her to sell her hand-dyed shirts.

Dice also receives help at the store from her mom JoAnne Dice.

“It’s nice to know that my family is here when I need something or if I have a question, there are lots of people I can call on for support,” Dice said.

She enjoys having her own store.

“It’s a lot of work,” she said. I’m learning something new every day. I like the community aspect of it.”