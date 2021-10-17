🔊 Listen to this

The Wright Center for Community Health is hosting its annual “Trunk-N-Treat” celebration for all children and families of the region on Friday, Oct. 29 at its Mid Valley Practice, 5 S. Washington Ave., Jermyn. The fun begins at 5:30 p.m.

The free safe trick-or-treating event enables children and their families to participate in the annual Halloween tradition in a safe and socially-distanced manner during the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID masking will be required for everyone who participates in the event. Physicians, administration, staff and board members will decorate their vehicles and distribute candy and healthy treats to children who participate in the annual program.

The Wright Center for Community Health has nine regional primary care clinics it operates in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wayne counties, which includes a mobile clinic called Driving Better Health.

The Wright Center for Community Health’s Mid Valley Practice is a full-service, family-friendly primary and pediatric care office. It is open year-round, including holidays. Family doctors and advanced practitioners provide checkups, physicals and screenings, treatment of common illnesses and injuries, as well as dental, behavioral health and addiction and recovery services, including Medication-Assisted Treatment. The Wright Center offers comprehensive health care services to families, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. The nonprofit community resource has a sliding fee discount scale available to eligible patients based on family size and income.

For more information about “Trunk-N-Treat,” please contact Geraldine McAndrew, director of community outreach and engagement at The Wright Center, at 570-343-2383 or at mcandrewg@thewrightcenter.org.