The top two teams in the 2019-20 Lackawanna League Division 4 boys basketball standings will go head-to-head Friday when Lackawanna Trail travels to Mountain View for a season opener.

Mountain View is the defending champion. Lackawanna Trail finished second.

Ben Domiano will make his debut as Lions head coach in the game.

It is one of two basketball openers that will be debuts for the new coaches at Lackawanna Trail.

Joel Nietz will get started with the Lady Lions Thursday at home against Mountain View.

The Abington Heights basketball teams also get their seasons started with Lackawanna Division 1 games.

The Lady Comets are home Thursday with Scranton.

Defending champion Abington Heights plays at Scranton in a Division 1 boys opener Friday.

Last season, the Comets opened with a loss at Scranton, then won 11 of their remaining 12 games to capture the division title.