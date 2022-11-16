RANSOM TOWNSHIP — The future sewage treatment system was discussed during the Ransom Township supervisors’ November meeting.

Prior to the meeting, DEP (Department of Environmental Protection) suggested nine alternatives of allowing the township to assure responsibility for any problems that may develop with the sewer system at Wentz Gym. Jeremy Wentz, owner of the gym who was present at the meeting, asked the supervisors to consider the second option, which is a maintenance agreement between the property owner and an individual firm or corporation experiencing the operation maintenance of the sewer system.

“We have a septic tank which pumps up like a leach field,” he said. “No different from a house. The flows are a little larger but the system’s designed to accommodate the larger flows.”

Supervisor Dave Bird questioned why the supervisors would take responsibility for a septic system. Wentz assured that the landowner would be responsible for all maintenance.

“You would have an agreement with that company to make sure they pump the septic tank every five years,” he said.

The supervisors agreed to table this issue until the supervisors’ meeting in December.

In his supervisor’s report, Robert Wells announced the need to appoint two members of the planning commission. He also said that Toys for Tots is collecting unwrapped gifts in the municipal building until Sunday, Dec. 11.

In his treasury report, supervisor David Bird announced the following funds: general fund, $1,956,240.18; liquid fuels, $779,032.15; revenues, $434,282.88; expenditures, $331,122.56.

Recycling for October was 3.98 tons. This month’s recycling date will be Saturday, Nov. 26, due to the Thanksgiving holiday.