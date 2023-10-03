CLARKS GREEN — During September’s council meeting, Councilman Dave Rinaldi said that most of the Abington municipalities and Lackawanna County declared an emergency due to the storm that occured on Sept. 9.

Secretary Jo Ann Culbertson attended a meeting with Lackawanna County. She said that Clarks Green doesn’t have to declare an emergency since Lackawanna County already did, and there were no properties destroyed in Clarks Green. She announced a link on the town’s website for residents to send photos of damages.

Rinaldi mentioned that significant debris caused by an overflow from Leggetts Creek onto the bridge. He said that the pump was hanging over the washout. He mentioned that the Department of Public Works was able to save the pump and clear the debris.

“(The DPW) did a pretty good job,” he said.

The Abington Regional Wastewater Authority sent a letter of gratitude.

In his financial report, Rinaldi announced the following account balances as of August 31, 2023: general fund checking, $552,699.95; capital, $120,700.94; sewer fund checking, $243,815.36; state funds, $216,560.60.

Council voted to accept the financial report and authorized to pay the bills.

Also, Rinaldi reported that the Wayne Bank CD, as of Aug. 31, 2023, was $76,974.44. He also said that the FNCB CD has a balance of $76,488.01 as of August 31, 2023.

Council voted to authorize the borough manager to reinvest the funds in subsequent CD and obtain the best rate.

In other business, council voted to approve the three-year proposal of Murphy Dougherty and Company to continue the borough’s audit services with the following rates: 2023, $9,750; 2024, $10,000; 2025, $10,250.

Council voted to authorize the borough manager to transfer the sum of $9,793.54 to the Clarks Summit Volunteer Fire Relief Association.