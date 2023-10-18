Autumn events at Indraloka Animal Sanctuary in Dalton offer an abundance of opportunities to enjoy the natural beauty of Northeast Pennsylvania while getting to know some of the wonderful beloved animals who call Indraloka home.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, join us from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Pumpkins for Pigs! One of our most popular shindigs of the year for both humans and pigs, this event includes a plant-based meal and tour of the sanctuary with plenty of time smashing pumpkins for … you guessed it — the pigs! Cost is $30 per person.

October Youth Art takes place on Tuesday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon. Designed to offer freedom of expression, this $5-per-person art studio helps children — and adults — connect to their inner artist.

Halloween Storytime with the Animals includes Halloween music and dancing. Costumes are encouraged! Join Sandy the alpaca, Marble the sheep, Eve the pig, and all of their friends for a spooky (but fun!) read-aloud-storytime circle. Storytime takes place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 27 and Oct. 31. Cost is $5 per person.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, Indraloka hosts its 12th Annual ThanksLiving Celebration! This spectacular sell-out event, which honors life, has just a few seats still available. Join us for the “Feast for the Birds,” live music, sanctuary tour featuring time with the animals, a lavish plant-based Thanksgiving meal catered by Parlor City Vegan, auction, raffles, and so much more! Music is by The Hot Club of Scranton.

“We host a wide range of events year round. There really is something for everyone at Indraloka,” Indra Lahiri, PhD, founder of Indraloka, says. “We invite everyone in our kind and beautiful NEPA community to come out and see what you all helped us create right here. There is so much to celebrate at Indraloka.”

In the coming weeks, Indraloka will be announcing big, exciting news! We are squealing with excitement!

In addition to establishing Indraloka Animal Sanctuary in 2005, Dr. Lahiri has 20 years of experience practicing organizational psychology. At Indraloka, Dr. Lahiri draws on her own background — professionally and personally — to spearhead programs that help people heal from the trauma of abuse and neglect by spending time with farm animals.

Set on 100 acres of verdant pastures rimmed by Northeast Pennsylvania’s Endless Mountains, Indraloka is home to nearly 200 farm animals of all species. The sanctuary focuses on rescuing animals from the most desperate circumstances, animals that escaped from live markets and slaughterhouses, left unattended on abandoned farms, and rescued by humane police from extreme abuse.