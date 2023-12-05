Performers from KaraKen Productions from left, Scott Besser, accompianist and vocalists Kara Snyder, Ken McMullen, and Kristen Long sing White Christmas by Irvin Berlin with Imagine NEPA students.

DALTON – Imagine NEPA Performing Arts Center and Children’s Theater will have its first Christmas at the new location in the former Dalton Baptist Church.

Theater owners Katie Lane and Samantha Christ will set up many shows and plays, which will be performed on the new stage, in the month of December to celebrate the season.

The first of which is “A White Christmas Cabaret,” which was presented by KaraKen Productions on Friday, Dec. 1. Vocalists Ken McMullen, Kara Snyder, and Kristen Long brought this musical movie to life with their singing and dancing to songs from Irvin Berlin. The stage was a Christmas decorated room with a tree and fireplace. Unfortunately, vocalist David Arzberger, who was scheduled to perform, broke his leg prior to the performance but showed up to watch the show. Celebrated pianist Scott Besser, who accompanied the remaining vocalists, filled in for Arzberger in the funny song and dance number of Sisters. The singers also shared trivial facts about the songwriter including Berlin’s insomnia that inspired him to write Count your Blessings.

The cast was joined by ten of Imagine NEPA’s students, who are Silas Hart, Joey Bernard, Charlotte McGarvey, Charlotte Christ, Ella Corum, Hazel Kern, Lucy Lane, and Lily Bais. They began the show with Happy Holidays amd ended it with White Christmas.

“A White Christmas Cabaret” came to Imagine NEPA when Long performed for Imagine NEPA in a play called Songs for a New World. She introduced Lane to McMullen.

“A White Christmas Cabaret” will be open their 2023 holiday season on Dec. 8 th at the Lodge at Mountains Springs Lake, Reeders. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for light bites and a cash bar. Saturday, Dec. 9, Pocono Farms Country Club , Tobyhanna, hosts the show with a pre-show dinner 6 p.m. and show beginning at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at The Majestic Theater, Pottsville, at 2 p.m. Dec. 16 7 p.m. and Dec. 17 2 p.m. at The Ballroom at Mauch Chunk Museum, Jim Thorpe. Lite bites and cash bar.

Imagine NEPA will have a production called “Sincerely, Me” on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. Six young, talented artists will portray teenagers embarking on a journey of self-discovery through Broadway’s most popular songs and their own heartfelt letters, which they have written themselves.

“The result is a profound and personal experience that not only allows us to accompany them on their artistic journey, but also enables us to impart more advanced techniques, ultimately enhancing their abilities and transforming them into accomplished performers for future productions,” said Imagine NEPA director Mandy Bogue.

There will be a celebration with dessert after the performance. It is a free event for the community. People are welcome to donate at the door for Imagine NEPA’s scholarship fund, which allows students, who don’t have the means, to participate.

On Friday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m., Imagine NEPA will have a performance of “A Fairy Tale Christmas Carol.” It is the classic Dickens story but with traditional fairy tale characters. It will be Imagine NEPA’s first family company show. Children perform with their parents. David Swanson plays the Big Bad Wolf as Ebenezer Scrooge. He takes away the houses of the three little pigs – Brick played by Ella Rose Fotta, Twig played by Adie Kopp, and Bale played by Avery Musso. Swanson’s character also refuses to give to a fictional charity called Victoria’s Charity Foundation. He is in the play with his daughter Eva Swanson, who plays both Snow White and Humpty Dumpty.

“What caught my eye was I used to do theater in the community but recently having kids, I haven’t done theater in the past six years,” said David. “I was on Facebook. Here’s a play that parents and guardians can do with their children. My daughter is in the show, and this is her first show. This is a lot of the kids’ first show they get to do with their parents.”

There are also mom and daughter groups in the show.

Melissa Phillips plays the Queen of Hearts playing the Ghost of Christmas Future.

“It’s a lot of fun,” she said. “It’s very challenging.”

Melissa’s daughter Marisa Baca plays Old King Cole, who is the Ghost of Christmas Present. She has been in many plays and helps her mom with the lines.

“It’s really fun,” said Marisa. “I don’t normally play a character like Old King Cole. I usually play a villain.”

On Friday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 23, at 7 p.m., there will be a performance of “It’s a Wonderful Life” radio play. It will feature some of the best local adult actors in the area such as Rob Bogue, known for his role in “Guiding Light.” They will be dressed in 1940’s costume.

“Thanksgiving to Christmas and New Years are my favorite time of the year,” said Lane. “I love gathering people together for celebrations and I see these shows as a wonderful way to gather together people from the entire community for an enjoyable evening together.”

Tickets for these shows are available at http://www.imaginenepa.com/tickets.