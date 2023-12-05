Actors and actresses from the play Other Desert Cities. From left, are Seth Golden, Amy Cramer, Mark Zdancewicz, Paige Balitski, and Brink Powell.

SCRANTON — Meet the Wyeth family.

The are at the heart of “Other Desert Cities,” which is a production of DIVA Productions at the Old Brick Theatre.

They may seem like a happy family at first. But as you learn more, you’ll find that the husband, wife, and their two adult children don’t see eye-to-eye on things. The conflict begins when the daughter Brooke Wyeth played by Brink Powell, who hasn’t seen her parents in six years, comes to Palm Springs, California from the East Coast to visit them on Christmas Eve of 2004.

Brooke tells her family that she wrote a memoir that focuses on her older brother, whom we later find out has committed suicide. Her parents, who are wealthy political figures, are against their daughter publishing it because it puts them in a bad light. Brooke is torn between listening to her parents or dishonoring the memory of her late brother, whom she loved.

“It’s very conflicting,” said Brink.

The play, written by Jon Robin Baitz, is directed by David Hunisch, who read it years ago and ultimately liked the moral of the story.

“I think at its core, the play is about the importance of being honest and authentic especially with family and friends,” he said.

This is David’s first time directing at Diva Productions but directed many plays elsewhere. This play is a role reversal between David and Brink. In the past, Brink directed David in past plays. This time, David is directing Brink. Brooke enjoyed working under David’s direction as well as the rest of the cast and crew.

“Even though it’s a heavy subject matter, we have a really good time at rehearsals,” she said.

Amy Cramer plays Brooke’s mother Polly Wyeth, who is intelligent as she is vicious. She and her husband Lyman, played by Mark Zdancewicz, are both Republicans and good friends with Ronald Reagan.

“She loves to debate,” said Amy about her character. “She is very active. She takes an interest in her children’s lives whether they want to or not. She has a good relationship with her husband.”

Lyman is a former actor turned ambassador and GOP chairman.

Amy likes the play although she realizes there’s a lot of dialogue for five actors.

“It’s so well-written,” she said. “Some of them are the right words.”

Amy also mentioned that the working with DIVA Productions is a good experience.

“DIVA gives actors a lot of respect,” she said. “We have a wonderful support from the DIVA board.”

Paige Balitski, founder of DIVA Productions, is in the play as well. She plays Polly’s sister Silda Grauman. Seth Golden plays Brooke’s brother Trip Wyeth, who loves her sister even though they have their arguments.

The cast has been rehearsing this play since September. It has been performed from Dec. 1 to 3. There will be future performances on Friday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 10, 10 at 2 p.m.

General tickets are $15 and students/seniors/veterans are $12.