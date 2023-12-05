The Grinch, the cynical grump, stole Christmas from the town of Whoville in the famous Dr. Seuss story, but when a young girl’s holiday spirit touches him, his heart grows three times its size and the Grinch returns Christmas to Whoville. Come see the painting with a smiling Grinch that greets you at the Dietrich Theater’s entry, painted on the glass by staff members of the Dietrich, Natalia Vasquez and Heidi Knoss, high school students at Tunkhannock Area High School.

Thank you, Natalia and Heidi, for setting the scene for the holiday displays in all of the galleries, showing that Christmas has returned, indeed, to the Dietrich and Tunkhannock. Other students of art teachers Lance Montross and Barbara Sick, have their artwork on display in the Sherwood Gallery.

Mary Turner has coordinated all of the displays at the Dietrich. She shares that, “Nostalgia is the emotion that they inspire, especially those that bring back memories of Barbie and the Misfit Toys. Even the card game of Yu-Gi-Oh!, celebrating its 25th anniversary, is bringing back fond remembrances.” Thank you, Mary, for masterminding the magic of Christmas at the Dietrich, including a lifelike motion detecting Santa Claus – a perfect photo opportunity for you and yours.

Just a reminder that Holiday Camp for kids 5-12 is filling up, so call 570-836-1022 x3 to make your reservations. Three days, Dec. 27, 28 and 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., taught by Steve and Amy Colley, including pottery, drawing and painting. This is a time to experience new challenges, to get away from phone and computer screens, and discover a new way to express oneself. Holiday Camp is celebrating its 20th Anniversary at the Dietrich, a favorite opportunity every year.

Free showings of the movie It’s a Wonderful Life return on Tuesday, Dec. 12, with multiple screenings at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m. You do not need reservations. Seating is first come, first served. Sponsored by Ace-Robins, Inc., showings are free and so is free popcorn and soda. This is a movie you need to see on the big screen, to see it with others, to feel the power of the story. I also like to see all the details that you might miss on the TV screen, details such as the interior decorations in the homes of the 1930’s. And you may even join the spontaneous singing at the end of the movie. You will certainly leave the theater with an extra spring in your step and joy in your heart. We thank our friends at Ace-Robbins for making this experience possible for our community.

Christmas in our Hometown is almost here – Friday evening, Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 2. Starting with Christmas with Stage Door Studio at 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and the Cookie Walk, the Dietrich will come alive with holiday spirit. Inside and out you will feel the holiday cheer. On Saturday, don’t miss the Holiday Workshop from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Enjoy old-fashioned cookie decorating, ornament making, the Balloon Lady making a balloon creation of your choice, and the Business and Professional Women helping you write a letter to Santa. Great for the entire family! Thank you Ace-Robbins for your gift to our community.

I remember our first Holiday Workshop back in 2002 when we were a two-movie screen theater, when both store fronts on each side of theater building were rented, before they were studio space. We had the entire Holiday Workshop in the Earnshaw Gallery. The Balloon Lady was in the Murray Theater. We were just discovering how to become a true cultural center, how to serve our community. In remembering this beginning, I am reminded that you always have to start with the belief that you can accomplish something new – you just have to believe in it and take the first step. We believed we could do it – and we did – a very fond memory.