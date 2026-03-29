CLARKS SUMMIT — The Nyx, a bar and restaurant in Clarks Summit, has been a cornerstone of the community. First established more than 12 years ago, The Nyx has become a popular gathering spot for locals as well as a social hub for the surrounding community. Today, The Nyx continues to provide an elevated bar & dining experience in addition to hosting private events throughout the year.

In 2025, Mike O’Neil assumed ownership of the business with support from NEPA Alliance and Fidelity Bank. Together, NEPA and Fidelity provided funding for Mr. O’Neil to acquire the business and all associated assets, including kitchen and bar equipment, as well as the liquor license. NEPA further supported the transition by providing an ARC loan to finance the purchase of the restaurant equipment.

The Appalachian Region Commission is an economic development partnership agency of the federal government and 13 state governments, including Pennsylvania. PA’s Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) partners with ARC to identify and support projects that will build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in the Appalachian counties of Pennsylvania to reach socioeconomic parity with the nation.

“It was fantastic working with Ken and the team at NEPA Alliance. They helped me finance my business purchase at a lower interest rate and worked seamlessly with my bank. They were incredibly easy to work with, and I highly recommend them,” said Mike O’Neil, owner.

NEPA Alliance, a regional community and economic development agency, serves the seven counties of Northeastern Pennsylvania, including Carbon, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Schuylkill, and Wayne. NEPA Alliance services include Federal and State grant assistance, Business Financing, Government Contracting Assistance, International Trade Assistance, Nonprofit Assistance, Transportation Planning, and Research and Information.

For more information about NEPA Alliance, visit www.nepa-alliance.org or call 866-758-1929.