Rye Ahronson, of Scranton, a Marywood University Architecture student, was recently recognized by AIA Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Chapter of The American Institute of Architects, with its 2023 Architectural Excellence Student Award.

Each year, AIA Pennsylvania recognizes one architecture student from each of the seven Pennsylvania schools offering an accredited architecture program, as determined by the National Architectural Accrediting Board (NAAB).

Mr. Ahronson, a Dean’s List student, who will earn his Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) degree from Marywood in 2024, represents the Marywood University School of Architecture (MUSOA) in this prestigious awards program. He earned the AIA Pennsylvania Architectural Excellence Student Award based on his exceptional accomplishments and proficiency in academics and design and his readiness to meet the challenges and responsibilities of a career in architecture.

The Pennsylvania chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA), AIA Pennsylvania, represents nearly 3,000 members across the Commonwealth working at the forefront of a nearly $17 billion construction industry. AIA Pennsylvania advocates for the value of architecture and policies that promote economic prosperity and the health, safety, and welfare of the public. As a membership organization, the chapter provides architecture professionals with the statewide community, advocacy, and knowledge to affect positive outcomes through the power of design.