A Leadership Lackawanna Core Class of 2024 team will be receiving a $5,000 grant from the Lackawanna County Community Re-invest Program, managed by the Lackawanna County Department of Economic Development.

This project team is working with the Waverly Community House to overhaul its Scout Room, a versatile multipurpose space used for various activities, from yoga classes to community meetings and film screenings. The current state of the room is outdated and inadequate for the community’s diverse needs. The project involves essential tasks such as historically appropriate wall painting, new flooring, ceiling tiles, furniture upgrades, mood lighting, and archival photo displays. The three small closets within the room will also undergo an overhaul. The total project cost is estimated between $8,000 to $10,000.

“We truly appreciate the generous support from the Community Re-invest Program and the Lackawanna County Department of Economic Development,” said Michelle Hamilton, executive director of the Waverly Community House. “This grant will allow us to get a jump-start on making some needed changes to the space, creating an environment that better serves the diverse needs of our community.”

“I am incredibly excited about the grant we’ve received for the Waverly Community House project. This funding from the Lackawanna County Community Re-invest Program will enable us to make significant improvements to the Scout Room that otherwise would’ve been incredibly difficult to achieve,” said Parker. “Leadership Lackawanna has been an impactful experience for our team, allowing us to contribute meaningfully to our community. I look forward to the positive impact our team can make through this project.

Lackawanna County established the Community Re-invest Program to assist local agencies in the revitalization and improvement of neighborhoods and community services. This grant intends to provide funding for projects that will greatly impact the local community, strengthen community services and improve quality of life. Applicants are eligible for county grants for recreation and other community projects up to a maximum cap of $5,000 per applicant per calendar year (Jan 1 – Dec 31).

Community Re-invest funds may be used to assist local agencies to:

• acquire and preserve open space resources;

• acquire and construct greenways and trails;

• acquire, develop, or rehabilitate outdoor recreational facilities;

• improve or revitalize community services, infrastructure and/or quality of life.

Donations and contributions are still being accepted to help cover the remaining costs of the project and can be made through leadershiplackawanna.com/donate. The team will also be hosting a fundraiser at Mutant Brewing on Thursday, Feb. 22, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.