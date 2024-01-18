The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce announces the 155th Chamber Annual Dinner, presented by PNC Bank, to be held on March 27 at the Scranton Cultural Center. This signature event is set to bring together the region’s business leaders, entrepreneurs, and community members for an evening to celebrate the accomplishments of our members and programs from the past year.

This year’s Annual Dinner features a distinguished keynote speaker, Shawn Kanungo. Renowned as a disruption strategist, bestselling author, and former innovation expert for Deloitte, Mr. Kanungo is set to captivate the audience with his profound insights into the ever-evolving landscape of creativity, business, and technology.

As The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce continues its commitment to fostering innovation and growth within the greater Scranton region, Kanungo’s expertise will undoubtedly inspire and empower attendees to navigate the challenges and opportunities of today’s dynamic business environment surrounding Artificial Intelligence.

“We always look for an Annual Dinner guest who reflects the compelling issues of the day, and this year looks is no exception. Kanungo brings a thought-provoking perspective to the rapidly emerging world of Artificial Intelligence – and will share how these dynamic changes will affect the business environments of our members,” shared Bob Durkin, president of The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce.

To purchase tickets for the 155th Annual Dinner, visit www.ScrantonChamber.com.