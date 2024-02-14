Events

February 2024

Winter Fest 2024

Friday, Feb. 16 – Thursday, March 7

Enjoy 20 films in 21 days!

Tickets: $8.50 each, excluding opening night.

Visit DietrichTheater.com for festival films and schedules

Winter Fest 2024 Opening Night

Friday, Feb. 16

Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Gala Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at the door

Call 570-836-1022×3 for tickets.

Come out to the Dietrich’s Opening Night Gala. Bring your friends and enjoy two films – The Boys in the Boat and The Holdovers, snacks, popcorn, beer, and wine by Nimble Hill, dessert and good fun.

Wyoming County Reads 2024

Admission: Free to all programs

Presented by: the Tunkhannock Public Library & the Dietrich Theater

Sponsored by: the Wyoming County Commissioners Office

Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. – Book discussion of Where the Crawdads Sing at the Tunkhannock Public Library

Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. – Book discussion of Where the Crawdads Sing at the Tunkhannock Public Library

Wednesday, March 6 at 1 p.m. & 7 p.m. – Movie Showing of Where the Crawdads Sing at the Dietrich Theater

Wednesday, March 13 at 7 p.m. – Book/film comparison of Where the Crawdads Sing at theTunkhannock Public Library

The Tunkhannock Public Library and the Dietrich Theater would like to invite you to read Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens as part of the Wyoming County Reads project for 2024. You are welcome to borrow copies of the books from the Tunkhannock Public Library, take part in book discussions facilitated by Mary Zbegner at the Tunkhannock Public Library, and see the movie Where the Crawdads Sing at the Dietrich Theater. For more information, please call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022×3.

WVIA’s PBS Kids in the Classroom

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

Thursday, Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Admission: Free

WVIA’s PBS Kids in the Classroom is coming to the Dietrich Theater. Families will participate in an educational activity and storytime, Children will receive a free storybook! Reserve your seat today by calling HANDS of Wyoming County at 570-833-2350.

March 2024

Where the Crawdads Sing – Wyoming County Reads Film

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

Wednesday, March 6 at 1:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Admission: Free

Sponsored by: the Wyoming County Commissioners Office

From the best-selling novel comes a captivating mystery. Where the Crawdads Sing tells the story of Kya, an abandoned girl who raised herself to adulthood in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. For years, rumors of the “Marsh Girl” haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community. Drawn to two young men from town, Kya opens herself to a new and startling world; but when one of them is found dead, she is immediately cast by the community as the main suspect. As the case unfolds, the verdict as to what actually happened becomes increasingly unclear, threatening to reveal the many secrets that lay within the marsh. Tickets available by calling 570-836-1022 x3 and at the theater’s ticket booth.

Winter Fest Post Festival Film Discussion

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

Friday, March 8 at 1 p.m.

Admission: Free

Have you ever wanted to be able to discuss the content and significance of some of the film festival movies with others who have seen them? Or do you have questions about festival films you have seen? Join us for a post-festival discussion at the Dietrich facilitated by Ronnie Harvey, movie buff extraordinaire! No need to register. Just show up!

Leprechaun Lore

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

Saturday, March 16 at 11 a.m.

Presented by: Storyteller Hal Pratt

Admission: Free

Ever wish you could catch a leprechaun? Would you know what to do if you did? Leprechaun expert Hal Pratt will share his years of research to show you what leprechauns really look like, how they dress, where they live, how to catch one, AND what to do if you do catch one. Catching a leprechaun is one thing, but getting his gold? Well, that’s another thing entirely! Improve your chances by attending this free program, suitable for anyone, of any age, wise enough to believe. Tickets available by calling 570-836-1022 x3 or at the ticket booth while they last.

Open Mic Night – The Vierlings

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

Friday, March 22 at 7:00 p.m.Doors open for sign ups at 6:30 p.m.

Hosted by: Viola Henning

Admission: Free

Sponsored by: the Dietrich Fundraising Committee

Open to audiences and performers of all ages. Musicians, poets, comedians and performers of all types are invited to share their talents. Then the Vierlings, a husband and wife musical duo- Samuel Vierling and Jamie Vierling (formerly Murray), will take the stage. With years of individual musical performance, skill, and experience, Sam and Jamie will combine their talents to captivate the audience. They will perform covers and original songs, which showcase their shared passion for music and feature a wide range of musical genres including pop, rock, and folk songs. Seating is limited. Call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 x3 for details.

The Community Seed Exchange and Creating a Pollinator-Friendly Garden Presentation

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

Sat., March 23

Seed Exchange: from 10 a.m. to noon

Presentation: 10:30 a.m.

Admission: Free

The Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Wyoming County, in partnership with the Dietrich Theater, will host a Community Seed Exchange on Saturday, March 23, 2024. The event is free and open to the public. Please join us at the Dietrich Theater anytime between 10:00am – 12:00pm to exchange seeds for your home garden and learn how to create a pollinator-friendly garden. The Seed Exchange is an excellent opportunity to acquire new varieties, save money, and reduce seed waste while learning and sharing with fellow gardeners. This event is for gardeners of all experience levels, including those new to gardening. At 10:30am, the Master Gardeners will share a lecture presentation on the four steps for creating a pollinator-friendly garden. Learn why pollinators are important, the benefits of native plants to pollinators, and how to incorporate native flowers and shrubs into home landscape designs.

For more information, please call 570-836-1022 x3.

April 2024

Spring 2024 Film Festival Preview Day

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

Thurs., April 4 at 1 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Admission: Free

Discounted concession!

Do you want to get a better idea of what the Dietrich’s Spring 2024 Film Festival movies are about? See the trailers that hooked us and made us choose them. Join us for this pre-event for the Spring Film Festival and screen all 21 movie trailers of the films featured in festival. For more information, please call 570-836-1022 x3.

Parkinson’s & the Power of Exercise

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

Saturday, April 6 at 11 a.m.

Admission: Free

Just in time for Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month, three experts will bring their stories and research to the Dietrich Theater, highlighting high intensity Rock Steady Boxing and the benefits of exercise.

George Stonier (Boxer at Old Forge/Coach at Tunkhannock Rock Steady Boxing) – George will speak about his experience of 10 years with Parkinson’s and how he has benefited from Rock Steady Boxing

Kathy Reap – (Rock Steady Boxing Owner/Head Coach) -Kathy will share the benefits of high intensity exercise

Kristina Dorkoski (Doctor of physical therapy at John Heinz Institute/ specializing in PWR) – Kristina will discuss Parkinson’s Wellness Recovery

Tickets available by calling 570-836-1022 x3 or at the ticket booth while they last.

Tom Knight Puppet Show

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

Thursday, April 11 at 1 p.m.

Admission: Free

Sponsored by: Toni Hockman

Join Tom Knight and his puppets for a collection of songs and skits for children about the environment, animals, food and books. Seating is limited. Reservations are strongly recommended. Tickets are available by calling 570-836-1022 x3 or at the door while they last.

Spring 2024 Film Festival

Fri., April 19 – Thurs., May 9

Enjoy 21 films in 21 days!

Tickets: $8.50 each, excluding opening night.

Visit DietrichTheater.com for festival films and schedule.

Spring 2024 Film Festival Opening Night

Friday, April 19

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Gala Tickets: $40 in advance, $45 at the door

Call 570-836-1022×3 for tickets.

Come out to the Dietrich’s Opening Night Gala. Bring your friends and enjoy food, two films, beer, wine, desserts and good fun.

Children’s Classes

Acting & Theatre Creation Workshop for Kids!

For ages 6 to 12

Mondays, Feb. 26, March 4, 11, 18, 25 from 4 – 6 p.m.

Plus Sat. March 23 & Sun., March 24 Rehearsals, Time TBA

Performance: March 25, Time TBA

Cost: $65

Instructor: Michaela Moore of All About Theatre Performing Arts School

Young creators and performers enrolled in this fun and engaging workshop will use their imagination while learning all about acting and play making through theatre games, improvisation, storytelling, character creation and more. In this workshop, participants will engage in fun and exciting games, while learning core acting and theatre skills. All students of any experience level are welcome! The class will culminate in a casual production for friends and family of the participants’ own, original play. Come join the fun! To learn more or to register, call 570-836-1022×3.

Drawing, Painting, & Collage for Kids

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

For ages 5 to 12

Tuesday Series – April 2, 9, 16, 23 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Friday Series – April 5, 12, 19, 26 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Instructor: Amy Colley

Cost: $40 for 4 sessions

Students will explore a variety of mediums and techniques including pencil, pastel, charcoal, watercolor and tempera paints. To learn more or to register, call 570-836-1022×3.

Families in Nature

At Tunkhannock’s Riverside Park

For ages 3 to 8 & caregivers

From 10:30 -11:30 a.m.

Tues. Session – May 7, 14, 21, 28

Wed. Session – May 8, 15, 22, 29

Instructor: Terra McAulliffe

Cost: Free

Sponsored by: Endless Mountains Heritage Region, DCNR and the Wyoming County Commissioners

Through science-based exploration and outdoor play, children and their caregivers will have an opportunity to explore several learning activities based on the week’s theme where children can practice fine motor skills, sensory investigation, creativity, and math and literacy skills. Families in Nature, is a great way to get outside with your children, foster curiosity and explore the natural world. Call 570-836-1022×3 to register.

Jewelry for Kids – Easy Wire Wrap Ring

For ages 7 – 12

Tuesday, Feb. 27 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Admission: $15

Kids will learn a very easy wire-wrap project and create a ring that they can wear home or make as a gift. Once the basic technique is learned, these are fun to make, and a variety of beads can be used and embellished. No experience necessary, and all materials and tools will be provided.

Mixed Media for Kids

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

For ages 5 to 12

Tuesday Series 2 – March 5, 12, 19, 26 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Friday Series 2 – March 8, 15, 22, 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Instructor: Amy Colley

Cost: $40 for 4 sessions

Students will create original masterpieces while exploring different mediums including drawing, painting, sculpture and pottery. Call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 x3 to register.

Music for Littles

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

For ages 2 1/2 to 5

Fridays, Jan. 19 – May 24, excluding Feb. 16 and March 29, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

Instructor: Abi Zieger

Admission: Free

Sponsored by: the Rotary Club of Tunkhannock

Students and their caregivers will explore basic musical elements through song, movement, play and an introduction to simple instruments. Come foster your child’s natural musicality in this fun series. To register, please call the Dietrich Theater at 570-836-1022 x3.

Pottery & Sculpture for Kids

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

For ages 5 to 12

Tuesday Series 1 – Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Friday Series 1– Feb. 9, 16, 23, March 1from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday Series 2– April 30, May 7, 14, 21 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Friday Series 2 – May 3, 10, 17, 24 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Instructor: Amy Colley

Admission: $40 for 4 sessions

Students will explore the medium of clay as they work on a potter’s wheel and learn sculpting and hand building techniques. To register call 570-836-1022 x3.

Preschool Drawing, Painting & Collage

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

For ages 4 & 5

Thursdays, April 4, 11, 18, 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Instructor: Amy Colley

Cost: Free

Sponsored by: the Dietrich Fundraising Committee

In this class, young artists will get their hands into all kinds of fun as they paint and draw, using a variety of materials including tempera, watercolors and pastels. Students will also explore printmaking. Call 570-836-1022 x3 to register.

Preschool Mixed Media

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

For ages 4 & 5

Thursdays from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

March 7, 14, 21, 28

Instructor: Amy Colley

Cost: Free

Sponsored by: the Dietrich Fundraising Committee

Young artists will create original masterpieces while exploring different mediums including drawing, painting, sculpture and pottery. Call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 x3 to register.

Preschool Pottery & Sculpture

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

For ages 4 & 5

Thursdays from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Series 1 – Feb. 8, 15, 22, 29

Series 2 – May 2, 9, 16, 23

Instructor: Amy Colley

Cost: Free

Sponsored by: the Dietrich Fundraising Committee

Young artists will explore the medium of clay as they work on potter’s wheels and learn sculpting and hand-building techniques. Call 570-836-1022 x3 to register.

Intergenerational Classes

Dungeons & Dragons Meetup and Play

For ages 13 and up

Every 1st and 3rd Friday of the month, Jan. – May, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission: Free

Do you play Dungeons & Dragons, or have you ever wanted to try to play? This Meetup and Play is perfect whether you are an expert or a beginner! Dungeons and Dragons is a fantasy tabletop roleplaying game originally designed by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson, and is tons of fun for all who participate.

Open Studio & Portfolio Prep

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

For ages 13 and up

Mondays from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Series 1 – Completed

Series 2 – Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26

Series 3 – March 4, 11, 18, 25

Series 4 – April 1, 8, 15, 22

Series 5 – April 29, May 6, 13, 20

Instructor: Steve Colley

Cost: $65 for a 4-class series

Students of all levels of experience will have the opportunity to work at their own pace with the medium of their choice, whether it is pottery, sculpture, drawing or painting. Students will also learn how to create a portfolio to showcase their work for college, professional or personal reasons. Call 570-836-1022 x3 to register.

Pottery & Sculpture

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

For ages 13 and up

Wednesdays from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Series 1 – Completed

Series 2 – Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28

Series 3 – March 6, 13, 20, 27

Series 4 – April 3, 10, 17, 24

Series 5 – May 1, 8, 15, 22

Instructor: Steve Colley

Cost: $65 for a 4-class series

In this class students will be introduced to the medium of clay. They will learn to work on potter’s wheels and develop hand-building (coil and slab construction) and sculpting techniques. All materials will be supplied.All levels of experience are welcome. Call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 x3 to register.

Classes for Adults

Chair Yoga – In-Person & Via Zoom

For ages 18 and up

Mondays, Jan. 8 – May 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Fridays, Jan. 12 – May 31 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Instructor: Renea Egan, RYT

Cost: Free, registration required.

Sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging for Luzerne & Wyoming Counties and the Wyoming County Commissioners.

Chair yoga brings all the benefits of yoga to anyone who may feel challenged by a traditional yoga class. With the aid of chair we can strengthen our bodies, increase mobility in our joints, improve balance and flexibility and experience an overall sense of well-being.

Call 570-836-1022 x3 to register.

Golden Days of Radio Players

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

For ages 18 and up

Tuesdays, April 9 – June 4 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Instructor: Esther Harmatz

Cost: Free

Sponsored by: Rotary Club of Tunkhannock and Ed Battestin in memory of Pat Battestin

Do you remember old time radio? Did you always wonder how all the sound effects were made? Or wonder how it feels to stand in front of a microphone and read the lines of the character you are playing? Join us and you will learn and experience all of this and more. Our live performance will be held on Tues., June 4 at 7:00 p.m. Call 570-836-1022 x3 to register.

Intro to Stained Glass

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

For ages 18 and up

Tuesday, March 12 from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Admission: $60, All materials provided

Instructor: Esther Harmatz

Learn the first steps of working with glass to create stained glass pieces. Students will learn to work with a design, cut glass, polish, foil wrap and solder. Students will leave

the class with a finished item. All glass supplies and equipment will be provided. No experience necessary. Registration is required. To register, call 570-836-1022 x3.

Jewelry Making – Star Earrings

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

For ages 18 and up

Monday, May 6 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Instructor: Toni Hockman

Cost, $20

Learn how to make these intricate-looking star shaped earrings using needle, thread and beads. Students should be able to finish one earring if not the entire pair that night. Pastel, black and white; red, white and blue; and red and green color ways will be available for students to create their earrings with. No experience required. All materials will be provided.

Mat and Chair Integrated Kundalini Yoga

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

For ages 18 and up

Thursdays, Jan. 11 – May 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $10 per class (First three classes are free (Jan. 11, 18, 25), a gift for a healthy start of 2024 to the community)

Instructor: Barbara Tierney

Whether you prefer to practice yoga on your yoga mat OR from a seated position in a chair, this class will include teachings for both. You may even prefer splitting asanas between both mat and chair. Kundalini Yoga as taught by Yogi Bhajan is considered the most comprehensive of yoga traditions, combining meditation, mantra and physical exercises with a focus on breathing techniques. It is a science of the mind and body, to elevate the spirit. Therefore it is for everyone, universal and non-denominational. Not only will you get an extraordinary physical workout but all the systems of the body will benefit. You will learn to become aware of your breath, your mind and your body.” Please bring a yoga mat and blanket. Call 570-836-1022 x3 to register.

Qigong/Tai Chi

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

For ages 18 and up

Thursdays, Jan. 18 – May 30 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Instructor: Rosalie Allan, Certified Qigong Teacher

Admission: $10/class

Qigong/Tai Chi is a system of coordinated body-postures, flowing movements, breathing practices and meditation. During these classes, certified Qigong/Tai Chi teacher Rosalie Allan will guide students through this ancient practice for today’s ever-changing world. Through Qigong/Tai Chi, students will increase energy, deepen relaxation, and discover flow state. Classes are suitable for all levels and presented in a user-friendly, safe and effective style. Please wear comfortable clothes and bring water. Call 570-836-1022 x3 to register.

Quilters Meetup

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

Ages 18 and up

Wednesdays, Jan. 10 – June 26 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Admission: Free

Are you a hand-quilter? Do you have a quilt project you are working on and would like to swap tips, gain inspiration and converse with other local quilters? Here is your chance! Bring your project and supplies and, of course, enthusiasm to quilt! To register call 570-836-1022 x3.

Simply Yoga

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

For ages 18 and up

Wednesdays from 10:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Session 1 – Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, Feb. 7

Session 2 – Feb. 14, 21, 28, March 6, 13, 20

Session 3 – March 27, April 3, 10, 17, 24, May 1

Session 4 – May 8, 15, 22, 29 ($10 per class)

Instructor: Renea Egan, RYT

Cost: $50 for series of six classes or $10/class

Yoga is an ideal exercise to promote overall health by developing strength, improving flexibility, and decreasing stress. Classes are suitable for all levels and are presented in a safe Vinyasa Yoga style – enabling a connection of breath and movement to create a peaceful state of mind both on and off the mat. Please wear comfortable clothes, bring your own yoga mat, water, towel and/or blanket. You will leave class feeling refreshed and renewed. Namaste. Call 570-836-1022 x3 to register.

Veterans Connecting – Meetup & Workshop

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

For ages 18 and up

Fridays, Jan. 12, Feb. 9, March 8, April 12, May 10 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Admission: Free

Facilitated by: Larry White

Sponsored by: the Dietrich’s Fundraising Committee

Veterans and military service members are invited for a meetup of conversation and comradery with fellow veterans and military service members. Light refreshments will be provided. The group is open to all veterans, and is an opportunity to learn and grow. “It’s how we do our part to reach ‘just one more’. Our core is to leave no one behind.” For more information, call 570-836-1022 x3.

Writers Group

At the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock

For ages 18 and up

Thursdays, Jan. 4 – May 30 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Admission: Free

Are you a writer who’s been missing the friendship and accountability of other writers? Or are you new to writing with a story you want to tell? Come and read your work or listen and be inspired. Learn the craft of writing as you write toward a goal of personal fulfillment or publication. All genres and levels of writing are welcome.