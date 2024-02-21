Marywood University will host a School of Architecture Day for prospective students on Tuesday, April 2, at the Center for Architectural Studies, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The deadline to register for this free event is Friday, March 29.

Prospective students will be able to speak with faculty, tour the facilities, hear from student groups and student council, experience the studio culture in architecture and interior architecture classes, and tour the Center for the Living City’s Living Lab at Marywood. A complimentary lunch is included.

Register for the event by March 29 at: admissions.marywood.edu/register/Arch24.